IPL 2026: Unbeaten PBKS aim to extend perfect run against inconsistent DC (Preview)

New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) An unbeaten Punjab Kings will look to maintain a perfect run in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season when they face an inconsistent Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The contrast between the two teams is pretty evident – PBKS have won five of their six games, with one ending in no-result, and sit at the top of the table. DC, meanwhile, have three wins and as many losses, to be at sixth position in the points tally.

What makes Punjab so formidable is the stability in their line-up. Shreyas Iyer's side has used only 12 players all season - the fewest personnel used by any team - and that stability in selection has translated directly into role clarity.

Their batting unit has been the finest in the ten-team competition - their overall run-rate chart is at 11.3, they are the joint-best scoring team in the powerplay (11.3) and best in scoring runs in the middle overs (11 runs per over). They have hit 69 sixes - the second best for a team in the tournament - and have simply not allowed opposition bowlers to settle.

Their openers, Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh, have been the foundation of this dominance. Delhi-based Arya has 211 runs at a strike rate of 248 and his powerplay numbers are equally surreal: 152 runs at a strike rate of 258. Prabhsimran has matched him almost exactly - 211 runs at an average of 52.8, with a strike rate of 187 against pace.

As an opening pair, Arya and Prabhsimran have carried on the good work done in IPL 2025 – they have put on 197 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 221. Behind them, Cooper Connolly has emerged as one of the finds of the season. The Australian batting all-rounder has scored 223 runs at 55.8 and, crucially, he has shown the temperament to absorb an early wobble before accelerating.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer has been in fine nick by scoring three fifties and returns to a venue familiar to him – owing to being previously the captain of Delhi Capitals, including being runners-up in the 2020 season. Iyer is all set to play an IPL game in New Delhi for the first time since 2019 and he will be keen to treat the crowd to a great show from his willow.

PBKS bowling has been about them performing as a collective rather than being a one-man effort. Arshdeep Singh, wicketless in his first three outings, has found his rhythm and confidence and picked six wickets in the last three games. Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett and Vyshak Vijaykumar have done their jobs well, while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal remains their main threat in the middle overs.

In short, PBKS are firing on all cylinders and to derail their winning juggernaut, DC must find a way to bridge the gap between flashes of individual brilliance and collective execution. If Arya and Prabhsimran get going at their usual clip, DC will need their bowlers to take wickets quickly - something that has not happened consistently.

DC’s run-rate of 8.7 in the first six overs with the bat is the third-lowest in the competition, and onus will be on openers Pathum Nissanka and KL Rahul to match that intent, especially if they are to successfully chase down anything above 200.

Beyond them, DC have shuffled their batting order in almost every game and constantly changing their impact player choice has meant they haven’t zeroed on a settled combination. While David Miller has been excellent in the death overs, despite falling for a duck in the last game, Tristan Stubbs, despite adapting his game very well as per the situations, needs to overcome his slow starts.

With the ball, Axar and Kuldeep Yadav need to produce their best performances simultaneously - something that has not happened enough. Against SRH, they curiously bowled only two overs each, even as part-time off-spinner Nitish Rana bowled four overs and leaked 55 runs.

Lungi Ngidi and T Natarajan are among the most economical bowlers in overs 17-20 this season and are DC’s best hope of inflicting a late-innings squeeze on a formidable PBKS batting line-up. For now, another win for PBKS would see them maintain their best start in an IPL season, while a defeat for DC will put them at the risk of falling further behind in a tightening race to the playoffs.

When: Saturday, April 25, 3:30PM IST

Where: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Where to watch: Star Sports Network for live TV broadcast and JioHotstar for live streaming

Squads

Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel (captain), KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Karun Nair, David Miller, Pathum Nissanka, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Nitish Rana, T. Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Lungi Ngidi, Vipraj Nigam, Sahil Parakh, Prithvi Shaw, Abishek Porel, Ajay Mandal, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Auqib Nabi Dar, Mitchell Starc, Kyle Jamieson and Rehan Ahmed

Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wicketkeeper), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Cooper Connolly, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Vishnu Vinod, Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Dwarshuis, Pravin Dubey, and Vishal Nishad

--IANS

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