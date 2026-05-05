IPL 2026: The biggest change is you're seeing more of me, but I'm always calm, says Samson

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson underlined his growing stature in Chennai Super Kings’ line‑up with a match‑winning 87 not out, leading them to an eight-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026. After leading CSK to a crucial win, Samson said his calm approach and sticking to basics have been key to him making runs in the yellow jersey this season.

“They're calling me Chetta, but I like Sanju more. You try to see what works well, stick to the basics, and trust your hands to do the rest. I just stuck to the process, and it's working out well.

“I've been doing it for the last 3-5 years, it's a tactical bit as well, I move around a bit according to the bowlers. I'm always like this. The biggest change is you're seeing more of me, but I'm always calm,” Samson said after being named Player of the Match.

Samson’s innings meant CSK never looked in trouble and chased down 156 with 15 balls to spare. He also shared an unbroken 114-run stand with youngster Kartik Sharma. Samson explained how he assessed conditions and backed his middle‑over game.

“Looking at what we were chasing and how the wicket was behaving, even if we were 30 or 35 for 1 in the batting PP, looking at the shots I can play in the middle overs and against the spinners, I was confident about scoring runs.

On missing the century, Samson, who previously hit an unbeaten hundred against DC in this season at Chepauk, said, “Hundreds are always special. There was a desire, but I had to be a bit too selfish to get it. My partner was playing well and winning the game gave me more confidence and happiness. A few more matches to come, let's see if it comes around.”

Kartik, who struck an impressive 41 not out, said the advice from his senior partner Samson helped him settle down on a sticky pitch. “Yes, it was fun. We had a good partnership for a long time. It was helping the spinners – the ball was stopping and turning a lot.

“I knew it was not a big score, and we could take our time, which we did. (Sanju) bhaiya said that it was a slow wicket and told me to do what comes to me, which I did. There was no such target. Just play in a good range and hit the ball. Play the ball, that's all,” he said.

--IANS

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