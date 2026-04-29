IPL 2026: 'Teams believe that no target, even 220 or 240, is beyond reach,' says Gavaskar after RR’s record chase

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) Batting standards in the IPL 2026 continue to soar, with former India captain Sunil Gavaskar pointing to a growing belief among teams that even daunting totals can be chased down with ease.

Gavaskar’s remarks come in the wake of Rajasthan Royals chasing down a stiff target against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on Tuesday, handing the table-toppers their first defeat of the season. The successful chase was powered by a blistering start from young opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and a strong finish from the middle order.

Highlighting a broader trend across the league, Gavaskar said teams are now approaching big chases with far greater confidence.

“It was similar to what RCB did to GT, or PBKS did to DC, when they chased 260-plus so comfortably. Once one team does that, others start believing they can do it as well, and that’s exactly what we’re seeing. Since then, we’ve had multiple 200-plus chases, and now even 220-plus totals are being chased with balls to spare. It shows how strongly teams believe that no target, even 220 or 240, is beyond reach,” Gavaskar told JioStar.

Gavaskar also reserved special praise for Sooryavanshi, whose aggressive knock at the top set the tone for Rajasthan’s chase.

“He made excellent use of the field and picked the line beautifully. The way he strikes the ball with such ease and power is remarkable. What stands out is how unfazed he looks. That’s often the advantage of youth. You play without fear, without worrying about the opposition, and just back your natural game,” the veteran said.

Shifting focus to the upcoming clash between the Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gavaskar underlined the urgency for MI, who remain in contention but have struggled for consistency this season.

“MI now need to win every game from here, and they have the capability to do that. It’s just about things clicking for them. The recent loss, especially getting bowled out for 100-odd, was disappointing. Such heavy defeats can hurt them later, particularly in a tight race for the fourth playoff spot,” he stated.

Mumbai’s campaign has been marked by inconsistency, with underwhelming returns from key players such as Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya. In contrast, Hyderabad have impressed with both bat and ball, making them favourites heading into the contest.

--IANS

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