IPL 2026: Sundar’s innings addressed a key question around GT’s middle order, says Ashwin

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has lauded Washington Sundar's unbeaten 40 leading the side to a four-wicket victory over Punjab Kings, adding that the all-rounder's composed knock has effectively answered lingering questions regarding the side’s middle-order depth.

Washington walked out to bat when GT were 94/3 and remained unbeaten on 40 off just 23 balls, striking at 173.91, to help the 2022 IPL winners get over the line in a chase of 164. With his calm and composed demeanour, Washington ensured the required rate never went out of control and fittingly sealed the chase in style with a maximum.

“Washington Sundar’s innings was extremely important because it addressed a key question around Gujarat Titans’ middle order. While a lot of their runs come from the top three, contributions like this show the depth they have.

“Sundar has often been used as a flexible option, but he stepped up, handled the pressure well, and ensured the chase was completed. It might not have looked flashy, but it was a very composed and clinical effort to get the team over the line,” Ashwin said on JioHotstar.

He further highlighted GT’s methodical approach to run chases, which has become a hallmark of the franchise's success over recent seasons. “Gujarat Titans were once again incredibly composed in the way they approached the chase. Their batting may not always look explosive, but it’s highly methodical and built around understanding conditions.

“On pitches like these, where 160–170 is a competitive score, it’s about controlling the game and executing your plans rather than chasing big numbers. They’ve shown remarkable consistency over the years with this approach, and credit goes to both, the management and the players, for sticking to their process and getting the job done under pressure.”

With a hat-trick of victories in the bag, Shubman Gill-led will now head to Jaipur where they go up against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on May 9.

--IANS

nr/bc