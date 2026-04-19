IPL 2026: ‘Silly errors from our side, no excuses,’ says Parag after RR’s defeat to KKR

Kolkata, April 19 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag admitted that his side let a winnable game slip through their fingers, pointing to fielding lapses and execution errors as key reasons behind their defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders in Sunday’s IPL 2026 clash at Eden Gardens.

Reflecting on the first innings, Parag felt his team fell short with the bat despite reading the conditions well early on.

“I think like the first four or five overs we assessed, the was a 170-run wicket, so we were 10 under par for starters. And then I think the way we clawed back, the effort the bowlers put in, I'll say, and it was our game. No excuses there. We can't be dropping catches, we can't be bowling lines that help the batters. So, silly errors from our side. But this was our game,” he said after the game.

Despite being slightly under par, Rajasthan’s bowlers brought them back into contention, particularly through spin, a tactical call Parag stood by.

“I think there was a lot of spin in the wicket (on not bowling Brijesh and the other pacers until late). And the way Bishnoi and Poonja bowl is different. I felt that spin was what the situation required. And that's why I went with it. When it works out, it looks nice. But then I felt it worked out today as well. And then just a few errors here and there. And that's the point,” he noted.

Parag also elaborated on his decision-making regarding bowling changes, especially the delay in using pacer Brijesh Sharma.

“I think he was almost there to bowl, I feel, the 14th and the 16th as well. But then they lost wickets and then they were two left-handers. So I got myself in and the spinners were going really well. So I chose to trust those spinners that we might, you know, get a slog or something to get a wicket. We almost did that. And once that Bishnoi's over was done, I felt, okay, spinners might go here because of the left-hand combinations. And I felt Brijesh will go 18 and 20th over,” Parag stated.

On the batting front, the 24-year-old acknowledged that the middle-order buildup was in line with the plan, but the finishing phase didn’t go as intended.

“The way the middle order executed today, I think they all set a platform for them. Me and Hetty, we took 10-15 balls each and then when it was time to go, we missed. So I think the game plan was there collectively during the time was we felt, like I said, it was a 170 wicket and we would give ourselves some time and go for the last five overs. We tried doing that, didn't really come off, but I'm happy with the way the boys are thinking,” he mentioned.

While disappointed with the result, Parag remained optimistic about the team’s approach going forward, as he said, “I feel, again, a few errors here and there and that's also true, boys. Hopefully next game, we could have a clinical game for you all.”

He also reserved praise for young bowler Yash Punja, backing him to grow into a key asset for the franchise.

“Everyone who plays for Rajasthan Royals has complete confidence and full faith in him. You throw them in the deep end and they come out shining. So I felt Punja bowled really well. A few nerves here and there in the first over, but I think once he bowls and keeps on bowling these hard overs for us, then there's a chance that he's going to become a great bowler for us,” Parag opined.

Rajasthan Royals posted a competitive total in the first innings but KKR eventually chased it down, with Rinku Singh and Anukul Roy’s late heroics sealing a tense final-over win for the hosts.

--IANS

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