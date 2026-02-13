IPL 2026: Riyan Parag named Rajasthan Royals’ captain

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals have appointed Riyan Parag as their new captain for the IPL 2026 season, marking the beginning of a fresh chapter for one of the league’s original franchises.

The announcement comes after former skipper Sanju Samson was traded to Chennai Super Kings ahead of the auction, bringing an end to his four-season tenure at the helm.

A total of seven captains have led Rajasthan Royals since 2008, guiding the franchise to one IPL title and six knockout appearances. Interestingly, only Australians and Indians have captained the side in the tournament’s history.

Rajasthan Royals’ leadership story began with the late Shane Warne, who guided a young and relatively inexperienced squad to the inaugural IPL title in 2008. Across four seasons (2008–2011), Warne captained the side in 56 matches, winning 31, and shaped the franchise’s fearless, youth-focused identity. He held the record for most wins as Royals captain until it was broken in IPL 2025.

Rahul Dravid succeeded him in 2012 at the age of 39, carrying forward the culture Warne had built. Dravid led the Royals to a third-place finish in 2013 and to the Champions League final that year. With 23 wins in 40 matches (57.50%), he remains the franchise’s most successful captain by win percentage and later returned as head coach ahead of IPL 2025.

The captaincy then passed through Shane Watson, who led the side to the playoffs in 2015, and Ajinkya Rahane, who steered the team to a fourth-place finish in IPL 2018. Steve Smith later took charge, winning 15 of his 27 matches and ranking second to Dravid in win percentage among Royals captains.

Sanju Samson assumed leadership in 2021 and became the franchise’s most successful captain in terms of total wins, leading the side in 67 matches and winning 33. He guided Rajasthan to the IPL final in 2022, their first since 2008, and two playoff appearances overall. In 2025, Samson surpassed Warne’s records for most matches and most wins as Royals skipper.

His subsequent trade to the Chennai Super Kings marks a new phase for the franchise as it heads into IPL 2026.

Parag is familiar with leadership roles. In IPL 2025, the 23-year-old served as the stand-in captain for the Royals during their first three matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Chennai Super Kings, while Samson was recovering from injury and only cleared to bat.

When Parag led the team against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 23, 2025, he became the youngest captain in Rajasthan Royals history and the fifth-youngest in IPL overall. In IPL 2025, he captained eight matches, achieving two wins and six losses.

Now taking on the full-time role for IPL 2026, Parag steps into a position rich in history. From Warne’s championship strategy to Samson’s close calls and playoff efforts, the Rajasthan Royals’ captaincy has frequently shaped the franchise’s path.

As the Royals gear up for a new season with new leadership, attention will be on whether Parag can balance the club’s tradition of supporting youth with the consistency needed to win another title, 18 years after their first.

