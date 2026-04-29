IPL 2026: Rickelton’s century and cameos by Jacks and Pandya help MI post 243/5 vs SRH

Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Ryan Rickelton’s century and his opening partnership with Will Jacks powered Mumbai Indians to 243/5 in 20 overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 41 of the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Mumbai started their innings cautiously against Pat Cummins. He generated early movement and bounce, making things difficult for both Rickelton and Will Jacks. However, Jacks broke the tension by lifting Cummins over mid-on for a boundary, setting the right tone.

The real momentum shift happened against Praful Hinge, who was quickly exposed. Rickelton flicked him over deep midwicket for six. Jacks then followed with a sharp square drive and a thin edge for four, pushing MI to 21/0 after two overs.

From there, the pair never looked back. Rickelton and Jacks attacked non-stop, matching each other shot for shot. Rickelton hit back-to-back boundaries off Cummins, while Jacks sliced through extra cover, helping the Mumbai Indians race ahead. By the end of the Power-play, MI had scored 78 for no loss—their second-highest score in this phase this season—at an impressive run rate of 13, a big jump from their pre-match Power-play rate of 8.55.

Jacks finished the Power-play with 38 off 18 balls (five fours, two sixes), while Rickelton was equally explosive with 37 off 18 (three fours, three sixes). Their opening partnership, MI’s fourth combination this season, finally clicked, giving the team a perfect start.

Rickelton continued his onslaught after the Power-play. He faced Nitish Kumar Reddy and hammered a four and a six, reaching a quick fifty off just 23 balls. MI crossed the 100-run mark in only 7.4 overs—this was their fastest in IPL 2026—showing their control over the game.

Although Jacks fell after a solid start, deceived by a smart change from Cummins and dismissed by Reddy, Rickelton remained unstoppable. Suryakumar Yadav showed some spark with a boundary but soon fell, and Naman Dhir also went out. Still, nothing could slow down Rickelton.

He took on every bowler confidently, hitting Cummins through mid-off, pulling against pace, and completely dismantling spin. Against Harsh Dubey, Rickelton went wild, smashing 22 runs off just seven balls at a strike rate of 314.3.

The left-hander’s comeback story made the innings even more impressive. After starting IPL 2026 with 81 against KKR, he lost his spot due to inconsistent performances, while Quinton de Kock thrived. But with de Kock injured, Rickelton seized his chance.

He raced through the 90s with a whip past short fine leg, followed by a flat six, and then pulled a slower ball to reach an incredible century in just 44 balls—the fastest ever by a Mumbai Indians player, breaking Sanath Jayasuriya’s record of 45 balls. His celebration—a jump, a fist pump, and a roar—captured the significance of the moment.

At the other end, Hardik Pandya provided solid support as they added an important 56 runs off just 27 balls, keeping the scoring rate high. By the 16-over mark, MI had surged to 202/3, with Rickelton still leading the charge and a big total within reach.

Pandya departed after playing a brief cameo of 31 off 15 deliveries in the 19th over, but Rickelton continued his fight from the other end. His maximum and a boundary in the last over of Hinge helped the Mumbai Indians reach 243/5 in 20 overs.

Brief scores:

Mumbai Indians 243/5 in 20 overs (Ryan Rickelton 123, Will Jacks 46; Praful Hinge 2-54, Eshan Malinga 1-29) against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

--IANS

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