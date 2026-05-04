IPL 2026: Revived DC face stern test from resurgent CSK in must-win encounter (Preview)

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) Momentum is a fickle friend in the IPL, but as Delhi Capitals prepare to host Chennai Super Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, the contest serves as a must-win encounter for both teams locked in a mid-table scramble and eyeing moving closer in the race to the playoffs.

After suffering a hat-trick of demoralising losses, DC breathed life into their campaign by chasing down 226 against Rajasthan Royals. Meanwhile, CSK’s clinical dismantling of Mumbai Indians in their last outing at Chepauk bore the markings of a well-oiled machine - calm, efficient, and ruthlessly professional.

History leans heavily toward CSK, who lead the head-to-head record against DC by 20-12 and have won six of their eight encounters in New Delhi. Tuesday’s game is also a high-stakes rematch of their earlier meeting at Chepauk, where Sanju Samson’s century powered CSK to a 23-run victory. DC, meanwhile, have managed just one win in four outings at home this season and do not have the luxury of another stumble in familiar climes.

The spotlight firmly rests on the two leading run-getters for DC and CSK - KL Rahul and Sanju Samson. The flamboyant Samson has plundered 315 runs at a strike rate of 168, including two centuries. But an alarming trend persists: CSK wins only when he fires, as he averages 137.5 in victories compared to a meagre eight in defeats.

Standing in Samson's way will be a DC pace attack that has been significantly bolstered by the arrival of Mitchell Starc, who made an instant impact by dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal in Jaipur. Starc's record against CSK is decent (six wickets in 7 innings at 7.2 runs per over).

More importantly, DC's results since IPL 2025 are significantly better when the Australian fast bowler clicks - 14 wickets in wins for them at nine runs per over, compared to just three scalps in losses at an economy rate of 12.5. Whether Lungi Ngidi, fit again after suffering an unfortunate head injury against Punjab Kings, returns to partner Starc will be a crucial selection call.

If Samson is CSK's heartbeat, Rahul is DC's spine. The wicketkeeper-batter has been DC's outstanding batter this season, aggregating 433 runs at a strike rate of 186. He is one run short of 500 IPL career runs at this ground and needs 28 more to complete 1,000 runs for DC.

Rahul also boasts of a fine record against CSK – amassing 648 runs in 16 innings at an average of 43.2. Pathum Nissanka, who finally registered first IPL half-century in the last game, must improve against spin, where his strike rate drops to 103 compared to 180 against pace, something which Noor Ahmad and Akeal Hosein must have noted down.

As always, a lot will hinge on what happens in the power-play. DC has maintained a 100 per cent win record in the four games where they kept opponents under 60 in the first six overs, while suffering defeats in every instance they conceded more than that mark. They face a CSK batting order that has breached the 60-run mark in six out of nine matches.

While much of the narrative surrounds big names, CSK’s Anshul Kamboj has quietly emerged as the tournament's most effective death overs bowler. Currently tied for the most wickets in the IPL with Bhuvneshwar Kumar at 17, Kamboj has claimed 10 of those scalps in the final four overs and his battle against DC’s finishing trio of Tristan Stubbs, David Miller and Ashutosh Sharma will be decisive.

The CSK bowling collective has shown significant improvement - after conceding at over 10 runs per over in both the powerplay and middle overs early on, those numbers have sharpened to 8.4 and 8.2 respectively in their last five outings. Jamie Overton, who previously decimated DC with figures of 4-18, and Noor provide further depth to the bowling attack.

DC’s spin twins, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, find themselves at a critical juncture. While Axar has been reliable with the ball, taking eight wickets, his batting return of 31 runs at a strike rate of 100 remains a concern. Kuldeep has struggled for consistency and picked seven scalps so far.

With chasing teams winning three out of four games here, the contest will ultimately hinge on which bowling unit blinks first against a relentless batting order. For CSK, the encounter is a quest to validate their recent resurgence. For DC, the stakes are deeper - they must prove the Jaipur heist was the start of a genuine turnaround in their campaign, and not a solitary flash of brilliance, as they hunt for a playoffs berth.

When: Tuesday, May 5, 7:30PM IST

Where: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Where to watch: Star Sports Network for live TV broadcast and JioHotstar for live streaming

Squads

Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel (captain), KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Karun Nair, David Miller, Pathum Nissanka, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Nitish Rana, T. Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Lungi Ngidi, Vipraj Nigam, Sahil Parakh, Prithvi Shaw, Abishek Porel, Ajay Mandal, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Auqib Nabi Dar, Mitchell Starc, Kyle Jamieson and Rehan Ahmed

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Kartik Sharma (wk), Dewald Brevis, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Anshul Kamboj, Jamie Overton, Gurjapneet Singh, Akeal Hosein, Mukesh Choudhary, Noor Ahmad Urvil Patel (wk), Aman Khan, Zak Foulkes, Matthew Short, Prashant Veer, Rahul Chahar, Shreyas Gopal, Matt Henry, and Spencer Johnson

--IANS

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