IPL 2026: RCB opener Phil Salt returns to England for scans after finger injury

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener Phil Salt has flown back to England for scans on his injured finger which has sidelined him for the side’s last three IPL 2026 matches. In Salt’s absence, RCB have got his England compatriot Jacob Bethell to partner with Virat Kohli at the top of the order.

Salt, 29, damaged a finger on his left hand while diving to save a boundary during RCB's defeat to Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 18. As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, Salt, who holds a central contract with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), returned home at the request of the national team's management to undergo further assessment.

“Both player and franchise remain hopeful that the finger will heal soon enough for Salt to return to India this month, with RCB aiming to defend the title that they won for the first time last season.

“RCB would be eligible to sign a replacement for Salt under IPL regulations in the event that the injury is deemed season-ending, but they are expected to give him every opportunity to recover,” further said the report.

Salt had provided a significant spark at the top of the order for RCB by amassing 202 runs across six innings at an impressive strike rate of 168.33 before the finger injury forced him out of the lineup.

The timing of Salt’s injury is a blow for defending champions RCB, who are at second place in the IPL 2026 points table, only behind the Punjab Kings.

RCB are on a six-day break and are scheduled to face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their next match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday.

--IANS

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