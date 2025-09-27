September 27, 2025 10:57 PM हिंदी

IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals part ways with long-time fielding coach Dishant Yagnik

Rajasthan Royals part ways with long-time fielding coach Dishant Yagnik ahead of the mini auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Photo credit: IANS file photo

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) Ahead of the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), inaugural edition winners Rajasthan Royals (RR) have marked another shift in changing the franchise’s backroom structure by parting ways with long-time fielding coach Dishant Yagnik.

Yagnik, who played for Rajasthan in the domestic cricket circuit, had been associated with the franchise first as a player from IPL 2011 to 2014 seasons, and since 2018, he had been their fielding coach. “Yes, it’s confirmed that RR and Yagnik have gone their separate ways. It happened some time ago, but has come into light now,” said sources aware of the development to IANS on Saturday.

Yagnik was known to have played a key role in nurturing both Indian and overseas players in his time at the franchise. The move comes just weeks after Rahul Dravid, who had signed a multi-year contract as RR’s head coach after coaching India to the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup win, stepped away from the role after an underwhelming IPL 2025 campaign.

It was a campaign to forget for RR, where they finished at ninth place, with just four wins in 14 league stage matches. Yagnik’s departure means Vikram Rathour (batting coach), Shane Bond (fast bowling coach), and Sairaj Bahutule (spin bowling coach) are the current members of the RR coaching staff.

Yagnik will now be turning his focus to working as the fielding coach for the Jammu and Kashmir team in the upcoming domestic season. In the previous season, he was one of the key members in the coaching staff as Jammu and Kashmir qualified for the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals.

Ahead of the mini auction, RR also need to deal with the uncertainty surrounding Sanju Samson’s future at the franchise. With reports claiming that Samson is not keen on staying with the team, the franchise will be forced to reassess captaincy options and regroup ahead of IPL 2026.

Meanwhile, IANS understands that there’s a possibility of former India left-arm spinner and national selector Sunil Joshi heading to the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru to fill in the spin-bowling coach vacancy. Joshi has been part of the Punjab Kings’ (PBKS) support staff for the past two seasons as their spin bowling coach.

--IANS

nr/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Sudhanshu Trivedi slams Bengal CM Mamata over Durga Puja song, links it to Rahul Gandhi's 'Shakti' remark

Sudhanshu Trivedi slams Bengal CM Mamata over Durga Puja song, links it to Rahul Gandhi's 'Shakti' remark

Records tumble on opening day as China grabs top spot with four medals in the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo credit: SAI

WPAC 2025: Records tumble on opening day as China grabs top spot with four medals

Twinkle Khanna's daughter Nitara turns 13; Dimple Kapadia, Rinkie Khanna steal the show in birthday boomerang

Twinkle Khanna's daughter Nitara turns 13; Dimple Kapadia, Rinkie Khanna steal the show in birthday boomerang

Alia Bhatt congratulates Diljit Dosanjh on his Emmy nomination: 'Shining bright indeed'

Alia Bhatt congratulates Diljit Dosanjh on his Emmy nomination: 'Shining bright indeed'

Working in Bangladesh very difficult, says country's CEC

Working in Bangladesh very difficult, says country's CEC

New mommy Kiara Advani flaunts her new ID, ‘Mama’, in a diamond-studded pendant

New mommy Kiara Advani flaunts her new ID, ‘Mama’, in a diamond-studded pendant

Hina Khan's mother sends her lunch with a heartfelt note: "I love you forever"

Hina Khan's mother sends her lunch with a heartfelt note: "I love you forever"

Sailesh Kumar wins gold in men's high jump T83 to open India's medal account on Day 1 of the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo credit: SAI Media

WPAC 2025: Sailesh Kumar wins gold in high jump T83 to open India's medal account on Day 1 (ld)

CM Yogi Adityanath warns rioters after Bareilly clashes, defends bulldozer action

CM Yogi Adityanath warns rioters after Bareilly violence, defends bulldozer action

Rajasthan Royals part ways with long-time fielding coach Dishant Yagnik ahead of the mini auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Photo credit: IANS file photo

IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals part ways with long-time fielding coach Dishant Yagnik