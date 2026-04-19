IPL 2026: ‘My mindset was to take the game deep,’ says Rinku after guiding KKR to first win

Kolkata, April 19 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders vice-captain Rinku Singh credited a calm and calculated approach for his match-winning knock, saying his focus was always on taking the game deep as the side finally registered their first win of the IPL 2026 season by defeating Rajasthan Royals by four wickets at Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Coming in at a tense phase of the chase, Rinku anchored the innings and held one end firm despite wickets falling around him, eventually steering KKR home with a composed half-century.

Reflecting on his on-field intensity, Rinku said it stemmed from the situation rather than any frustration.

“Sometimes it happens like that when a few things don’t go your way, so you feel that intensity. But it wasn’t like I was hesitating or unsure about playing my shots. My mindset was to take the game till the end because I had conversations with the coach and also with my batting partner. The idea was to take it deep since the match was in a tricky situation,” he said after the game.

The left-hander also survived an early scare in his innings, a moment he admitted could have gone either way as he said, “That’s what happens sometimes, sir. In that moment, the mind doesn’t work properly and you end up playing such shots. But thankfully, luck was on my side and we eventually won the match.”

Having endured a string of low scores earlier in the season, Rinku acknowledged the importance of this innings for his own confidence.

“I had played quite a few innings and was waiting for a big one. This was a very good innings for me and also very important for my confidence,” he stated.

Rinku’s knock came at a crucial juncture for KKR, who were under pressure after a string of defeats and a shaky start in the chase. His partnership with Anukul Roy proved decisive, as the duo absorbed pressure before accelerating in the death overs.

Speaking about his batting role, Rinku emphasised flexibility and team-first thinking saying, “There’s nothing like a fixed position for me. I can bat at number five, lower down the order, or even at number four. Wherever the team needs me, I’m ready to bat in that position.”

The victory marked a turning point for KKR, who had endured a winless run prior to this game. Rinku expressed hope that the result would spark a turnaround in their campaign. “This will give us a lot of confidence because this is our first win of the season. From here, we will carry this momentum forward,” the 28-year-old concluded.

KKR chased down the target in a tense finish, with Rinku’s unbeaten 53-run knock proving to be the difference in a game that swung both ways before the hosts held their nerve at the death.

--IANS

vi/