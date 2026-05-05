IPL 2026: Mental fatigue, a big reason in Bumrah's struggle this season, says Shastri

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) Former India captain and coach, Ravi Shastri, has raised serious concerns over the country's top pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s dip in form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, attributing it as much to mental fatigue as physical strain, while urging the Mumbai Indians to manage their premier pacer carefully ahead of a packed international calendar.

“Bumrah has entered this IPL off the back of a heavy workload with the Indian team over the last 12 months. His struggles are not just physical. Mental fatigue is a big reason. Mumbai Indians need to look after him. Over the next two years, there is a packed schedule, multiple Test series, and the 50-over World Cup are coming up. So, his fitness and workload will have to be managed very carefully,” Shastri said on JioHotstar.

Bumrah’s numbers this season show the concern. One of the most dependable bowlers in world cricket, he has gone through his most difficult IPL season with just three wickets in 10 matches. He has been one of MI’s most economical options and has been tight. He has held onto quite a lot of balls but just hasn’t taken the wickets. A worrying period saw him go five games without a single breakthrough, a rare barren spell for a bowler of his class.

There was a short respite when he broke the streak against the Gujarat Titans, raising hopes of a turnaround. That, however, was an exception and not the beginning of a revival as Bumrah continues to struggle for impact in subsequent outings.

Shastri’s emphasis on mental fatigue sheds light on a broader issue facing modern cricketers. With India’s relentless schedule across formats, Bumrah has been at the centre of the team’s plans in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is.

--IANS

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