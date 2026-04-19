IPL 2026: ‘Lot of positives, this will give us confidence,’ says Rahane after KKR’s first win of season

Kolkata, April 19 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane expressed relief and satisfaction after his side finally opened their account in IPL 2026, crediting the collective effort while singling out Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy and Varun Chakravarthy for their impact in a tense win.

“Feels really good. There were a lot of emotions going on during the game, but personally, I'm really happy for Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, and Varun Chakravarthy as well. The way he bowled in the middle today, Varun was going through a tough phase, but last three games, he's been bowling fantastically,” Rahane said after the win.

He highlighted how both Rinku and Varun had worked through difficult phases, making their contributions in this win even more significant.

“Rinku Singh again, he was going through a tough phase mentally. Really happy to see him finishing the game. And Anukul Roy, he had a fantastic domestic season, very confident guy. We wanted to give him that opportunity. Today, he couldn't bowl because of the left-hand-right-hand combination. But really happy to see how both of them, they batted that partnership for us,” Rahane stated.

The KKR captain also shed light on his leadership style, emphasising individual conversations and simplicity in approach

“Most of the practice sessions, we do have common conversation. I like to have one-on-one conversation rather than talking in the groups. Even all the coaches, they've been talking to the players. It's about reading the situation well. I feel cricket is a simple game. If you keep it really simple, rather than thinking far too ahead,” he said.

Rahane believed the win could be a turning point for the team, especially given the improvements already visible in their bowling unit.

“I thought this victory will probably give us that confidence as a team because bowling-wise, I felt we've been doing really well. Last three games, the bowlers are coming nicely together. They're bowling in partnership, bowling as a unit. Batting-wise, yes, there are areas we can still improve. But again, as I said, there's lots to take positively from this game. So, really happy with the victory,” he noted.

He also had special praise for young pacer Kartik Tyagi, who has impressed with his clarity and execution.

“Fantastic, he's been really good from the practice games which we played. Since then, he's been really clear about his ability, what he wants to do in the middle. As a captain, when you have a guy like that who's really clear coming and playing after a very long time, he's still young. But the confidence which he has in his ability to what he wants to bowl in different kind of situations has been amazing. He bowled in the death overs, bowling in those middle overs as well, sometimes tough overs. So, really happy to see Kartik Tyagi gaining that confidence as a young fast bowler. And the pace which he's bowling has been fantastic,” Rahane said on Tyagi’s three-wicket haul.

On the batting approach, Rahane stressed the need for better awareness and adaptability, especially after a string of poor powerplay performances.

“There's lots to learn from every game. As I said, batting-wise, yes, we had a bad powerplay last three games, basically not good, but again, that's where the cricketing awareness comes in as a team, as a batting unit. Sometimes I feel strike rate is overrated. Wicket like this, you just have to focus on the singles, still keep the intent, but have those singles and doubles. It's not about going out there and hitting big sixes,” the skipper mentioned.

While acknowledging that the win came after some nervy moments, Rahane called it a timely wake-up call for the batting group, saying, “I think if we can have that cricketing awareness, take the game deep, and we saw what happened today. Last couple of games, yes, we made those errors, but that can happen. This was a great escape for us, I would say, that partnership from Rinku and Anukul, but as a batting unit, we need to learn very quickly.”

Looking ahead, Rahane emphasised reflection and honest communication within the squad.

“Thankfully, we'll get those five, six extra days now before the next game, and those days will be really good, but we need to reflect, we need to learn what errors we have made, because as I said, cricketing God gives you that one opportunity. And I thought tonight's game was such that as a team, we have to come together, probably be honest with each other, and have that clear communication,” he expressed.

He also lauded the team environment and preparation, while underlining the importance of execution.

“Apart from that, everything has been really good, like preparation, the attitude from boys, the atmosphere we have inside the dressing room has been amazing, but it's just simple things where cricket demands. You just have to deliver that,” the 37-year-old said.

Rahane signed off by dedicating the victory to the KKR fans, who continued to back the team despite a difficult start to the season.

“The fans have been fantastic throughout here, they come here and support. Last five games were really bad for us, but this victory belongs to them. This victory belongs to the fans, as I said. They have been amazing, very positive. Once we enter the stadium, you get that positive vibe, those loud chants and the atmosphere, that energy has been fantastic,” he concluded.

--IANS

vi/