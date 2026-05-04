IPL 2026: Left answerless, Pant seeks some luck for LSG in remaining matches

Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant had no answers about how his side lost the plot despite making a blazing start (90/1 in six overs) and went down to the Mumbai Indians in Match 47 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

Pant admitted that they fell around 10-15 runs short, considering the way they started, and in the end could only seek some luck for his team and better efforts by his boys in the remaining matches.

"The way we started, we should have definitely gotten more runs. They bowled well, used to these conditions. Definitely, we were short 10-15 runs, 220-230 wickets for shot," Pant told the broadcasters in the post-match presentation on Monday.

Put into bat, Nicholas Pooran blazed to a 16-ball half-century as he smashed 63 runs off 21 balls, and Mitchell Marsh blasted 44 off 25 as they took LSG to 90/1 at the end of Power-play. But both set batters fell in one eventful over, bowled by Corbin Bosch, and though LSG survived a middle-order collapse to post a challenging 228/5, it did not prove enough in the end.

Mumbai Indians capitalised on brilliant batting by half-centuries by Rohit and Rickelton and reached 229/4 in 18.4 overs to win with eight balls to spare.

Pant said he would not blame his bowlers for not defending 228 on this wicket. "We had an edge over them. On a wicket like this, you can't blame bowlers; they've been doing a great job," said the wicketkeeper-batter.

As LSG slumped to their sixth defeat on the trot and remain at the bottom of the table with four points, Pant said some luck is all his team now needs to start winning matches.

"We need some good luck, man...It'll take more effort from us, for sure," said Pant as he maintained a positive attitude despite the heartbreaking defeat.

--IANS

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