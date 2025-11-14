IPL 2026: KKR rope in NZ great Tim Southee as bowling coach

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) Three-time IPL winners Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday announced the appointment of New Zealand fast bowling great Tim Southee as their new bowling coach ahead of the 2026 season.

Southee is a familiar face to the KKR setup, having represented the franchise in the IPL in 2021, 2022 and 2023 seasons. He steps into the role at KKR after his predecessor Bharat Arun joined Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and will work alongside head coach Abhishek Nayar, mentor Dwayne Bravo and newly-appointed assistant coach Shane Watson.

“KKR has always felt like home to me, and it’s an honour to return in this new role. The franchise has an incredible culture, passionate fans, and a great group of players. I look forward to working closely with the bowlers and helping the team achieve success in IPL 2026,” said Southee in a statement by the franchise.

Southee, regarded as one of the finest fast bowlers of his generation, was a mainstay in the New Zealand set-up for nearly 15 years. With 107 Test appearances, 150 ODIs and 120 T20Is, Southee has taken more than 700 wickets across all three international formats.

Renowned for his swing and accuracy, Southee also captained New Zealand in multiple formats and played key roles in their 2019 Men’s ODI World Cup runners-up finish and the 2021 World Test Championship triumph, before retiring from international cricket in December last year.

Southee’s recent coaching work was as a fast-bowling consultant for the first part of England’s home summer this year, including in the drawn 2-2 Test series against India. “We are delighted to welcome Tim Southee back to the KKR family, this time in a coaching capacity.”

“Tim’s vast experience and technical expertise will be instrumental in shaping our bowling unit. His leadership qualities and calm approach make him an ideal mentor for our young bowlers,” said Venky Mysore, KKR CEO.

