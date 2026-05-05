May 06, 2026 12:59 AM हिंदी

IPL 2026: Gaikwad hails Samson as CSK’s ‘backbone’, credits bowlers for turnaround

Ruturaj Gaikwad hails Samson as Chennai Super Kings’ ‘backbone’, credits bowlers for turnaround against Delhi Capitals in Match 48 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad said the team’s revival in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 has been built on the quiet efficiency of its bowlers, while describing wicketkeeper- batter Sanju Samson as the ‘backbone’ of the batting unit after his match‑winning unbeaten 87 against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Samson’s knock ensured that CSK chased down 156 with 15 balls remaining and are at ten points, which is just two points away from the crowded top five in the points table. “I think even initially, after the 2nd and 3rd game, Flem and myself were positive, we were closer to what we were last year.

“Sanju had come along, and the bowling was doing well. We then got a couple of wins, and everyone started to gel together,” Gaikwad said after the match ended at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

On Samson’s knock, where timing and power made for a fantastic combination, Gaikwad was effusive in his praise. “On the batting side, more than grateful to have Sanju after the tournament he had in the WC, he's our backbone. “But it's the bowlers who do the job. Akeal and Jamie come and silently do the job. Anshul is someone who does his job silently. He had a bad game today, but they've all come well together,” he added.

Gaikwad stressed that CSK’s approach to adapt to sticky conditions was built on communication and situational awareness. “We don't (talk much) really well, we just let each other know what the wicket is doing and then assess the situation. Then it's all about how the match is going.”

Gaikwad signed off by praising Kartik Sharma for hitting an impressive 41. “I think the skillset was already there; there was no such development, just that he needed some momentum. We were also chasing big targets, and he didn't get time. Last match, he got some time, he can play an all-around game and hit the pockets well.”

--IANS

nr/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Angelina Jolie is selling her Los Angeles home for $30 million Title : Guterres pledges to make peacekeeping safer, appeals for help Caption : Actress Angelina Jolie, who is the Special Envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, addresses the United Nations Peacekeeping Ministerial meeting on Friday, March 29, 2019. (Photo: UN/IANS)

Angelina Jolie is selling her Los Angeles home for $30 million

The biggest change is you're seeing more of me, but I'm always calm, says Sanju Samson after helping Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: The biggest change is you're seeing more of me, but I'm always calm, says Samson

Chennai Super Kings ride on Sanju Samson’s unbeaten 87, bowlers’ impressive show, beat |Delhi Capitals by eight wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: CSK ride on Samson’s unbeaten 87, bowlers’ impressive show, beat DC by eight wickets (ld)

Ruturaj Gaikwad hails Samson as Chennai Super Kings’ ‘backbone’, credits bowlers for turnaround against Delhi Capitals in Match 48 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Gaikwad hails Samson as CSK’s ‘backbone’, credits bowlers for turnaround

Japan, Philippines to launch destroyer export talks

Japan, Philippines to launch destroyer export talks

Gigi Hadid makes rare comment about romance with Bradley Cooper

Gigi Hadid makes rare comment about romance with Bradley Cooper

Delhi Capitals were 10–15 runs short, difference made by set batter, admits Axar Patel after his team's defeat to Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: DC were 10–15 runs short, difference made by set batter, admits Axar

Judging constitutional bodies will replace rule of law with rule of men: Harish Salve

Judging constitutional bodies will replace rule of law with rule of men: Harish Salve (IANS Interview)

Ambati Rayudu takes over as Head of Cricket Operations for HCA

Ambati Rayudu takes over as Head of Cricket Operations for HCA

Sanju Samson’s unbeaten 87 helps Chennai Super Kings register eight-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in Match 38 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Samson’s unbeaten 87 helps CSK register eight-wicket win over DC