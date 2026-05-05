IPL 2026: Gaikwad hails Samson as CSK’s ‘backbone’, credits bowlers for turnaround

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad said the team’s revival in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 has been built on the quiet efficiency of its bowlers, while describing wicketkeeper- batter Sanju Samson as the ‘backbone’ of the batting unit after his match‑winning unbeaten 87 against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Samson’s knock ensured that CSK chased down 156 with 15 balls remaining and are at ten points, which is just two points away from the crowded top five in the points table. “I think even initially, after the 2nd and 3rd game, Flem and myself were positive, we were closer to what we were last year.

“Sanju had come along, and the bowling was doing well. We then got a couple of wins, and everyone started to gel together,” Gaikwad said after the match ended at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

On Samson’s knock, where timing and power made for a fantastic combination, Gaikwad was effusive in his praise. “On the batting side, more than grateful to have Sanju after the tournament he had in the WC, he's our backbone. “But it's the bowlers who do the job. Akeal and Jamie come and silently do the job. Anshul is someone who does his job silently. He had a bad game today, but they've all come well together,” he added.

Gaikwad stressed that CSK’s approach to adapt to sticky conditions was built on communication and situational awareness. “We don't (talk much) really well, we just let each other know what the wicket is doing and then assess the situation. Then it's all about how the match is going.”

Gaikwad signed off by praising Kartik Sharma for hitting an impressive 41. “I think the skillset was already there; there was no such development, just that he needed some momentum. We were also chasing big targets, and he didn't get time. Last match, he got some time, he can play an all-around game and hit the pockets well.”

--IANS

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