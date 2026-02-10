IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals appoint Ian Bell as assistant coach

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) Delhi Capitals have strengthened their support staff ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign by appointing former England international Ian Bell as their new assistant coach. The franchise announced the appointment via their official social media channels on Tuesday.

Bell, one of England’s most accomplished batters of his generation, brings a wealth of experience to the role despite never having been part of an IPL setup before. Across an illustrious playing career, he represented England in 118 Tests, 161 ODIs and eight T20 internationals before retiring from professional cricket in 2020. His move to the Capitals marks his first involvement in the league in any capacity.

Since stepping away from playing, Bell has steadily built an impressive coaching resume. He has worked closely with England’s Lions and Under-19 sides, contributing to player development at multiple levels of the national pathway. More recently, he served as the batting coach for Sri Lanka’s Test team during their 2024 tour of England, gaining further exposure at the international level.

Bell has also had stints with other international teams, including a short assignment with the New Zealand men’s side during their tour of England in the lead-up to the 2023 ODI World Cup. In franchise cricket, he has experience in The Hundred, where he previously served as assistant coach for Birmingham Phoenix in the men’s competition.

At Delhi Capitals, Bell will become part of a coaching group led by Director of Cricket Venugopal Rao, alongside head coach Hemang Badani and bowling coach Munaf Patel. His appointment follows a change in the backroom staff, with Australian coach Matthew Mott serving as assistant coach during the 2025 season.

The Capitals endured a mixed IPL 2025 campaign, starting strongly before losing momentum and finishing fifth on the points table, narrowly missing out on qualification for the playoffs. Bell’s arrival signals the franchise’s intent to add fresh perspective and experience as they prepare for the 2026 season.

--IANS

vi/