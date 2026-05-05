May 06, 2026 12:59 AM हिंदी

IPL 2026: DC were 10–15 runs short, difference made by set batter, admits Axar

Delhi Capitals were 10–15 runs short, difference made by set batter, admits Axar Patel after his team's defeat to Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel admitted his side was below par in their eight-wicket loss to Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Tuesday, conceding that the team was 10–15 runs short with the bat, and on a sticky pitch, they missed the point of difference a set batter could offer.

“Obviously, the way the wicket was playing in the first innings, I felt that yes, 155 was a good score. But since we were playing with eight batters, I felt we were about 10-15 runs short,” Axar said after the match ended, with Sanju Samson hitting an unbeaten 87 in a successful chase for CSK.

Reflecting on the surface, Axar said conditions eased out for set batters but remained tricky for new ones. “I feel it got a little better, but I think the difference was made by the set batter. When a batter is well set, it feels like there is nothing in the pitch, but I still feel there was something in it.

“For a new batter coming in, it was not easy. Yes, it wasn’t easy for new players because, you know, the length balls were holding up, sometimes staying low, and occasionally even bouncing after holding. So I feel it was very difficult for new batters. But when set batters were playing, it looked easier. You could see the way Sanju took the game forward.”

Despite the defeat, Axar took positives from the batting efforts of Sameer Rizvi (40 not out) and Tristan Stubbs (38) despite the top five batters' collapse. “Yes, obviously, considering our batting, I think that’s a positive. Even after losing five wickets, the way we finished at the end was good. So yes, that is a positive. But I feel in bowling, I missed my partner Kuldeep (lethalness).”

With the playoff race tightening, Axar stressed the need for clarity and urgency, especially with DC to face Kolkata Knight Riders in another home clash on Friday. “Yes, obviously, we cannot afford any mistakes now. So we have to go in with a clear mindset that whatever time or chances we get, we must win.”

--IANS

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