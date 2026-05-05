IPL 2026: Carrying confidence from a successful chase against RR into our home ground is great, says Stubbs

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) Delhi Capitals batter Tristan Stubbs said the team is eager to carry forward the momentum from their record chase of 226 against Rajasthan Royals into their home fixture against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The seventh-placed DC need a win to get to ten points and boost their prospects in the race to the playoffs. “I think the confidence has been there. We've had a couple shaky ones again before we scored 260, so the confidence wasn't there. But it is nice to get a win.

“It seems like it's a common score, but it is still a really big score and a really good chase. So to bring that into today, to our home ground is great,” Stubbs said in a pre-game chat with the broadcasters.

On his role as an overseas finisher, Stubbs said, “I think a lot of the boys are just trying to hit the ball to the stands and back. But we come here, it's sort of from the World Cup to now, you haven't been able to predict what the wicket's going to do.

“Batting in the middle there, I don't think my role changes much. Ashutosh is batting beautifully. So, it really gives you that confidence that he's still in the shed to come. Axar's still behind him. So it's a lot of batting, so it gives you confidence.”

Stubbs, who struck 60 against CSK earlier in the season, said past performances count for little. “I don't think so. You get out there, new wicket. That was a really nice pitch that day, a bit of bounce. So, we don't know what we're going to get here. But a new wicket, you start on nought, and it's a fresh game. So yeah, we're excited. A bit of weather around, so you never know. But it's been a big game for both teams.”

The top-order batter Nitish Rana, meanwhile, spoke of the familiarity of playing at his home venue. “Actually, when you enter this atmosphere, I’ve been coming into this ground since childhood. So I wouldn’t say that I don’t feel nervous. You do feel nervous before every game. But yes, there is definitely a sense of comfort because at home a person feels more comfortable, and this is my home,” he said.

About his time of batting with KL Rahul, Rana added, “Before the season started, I had a lot of conversations with KL bhai. I feel that our mindset towards cricket, or our approach towards a game, matches to a large extent. So that has definitely helped. The hope is that such partnerships continue to come, especially in crucial matches, and that they help us win.”

Asked about a possible psychological edge against CSK, Rana remarked, “I think we should focus on controlling our own game – what we can control – rather than what the points table is saying, or how many wins or losses each team has in the tournament. Today’s game is important, yes, but if we focus on all three departments and perform well in all three, then the result will definitely be in our favour.”

--IANS

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