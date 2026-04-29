IPL 2026: Boys should be careful, says Anil Chaudhary on Riyan Parag 'vaping' row

Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Former international umpire Anil Chaudhary has sent out a stern warning to young cricketers to be careful regarding their off-field or on-field conduct during high-profile tournaments, following the social media storm after Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag was allegedly caught vaping on camera during his side's IPL 2026 match against Punjab Kings.

The incident happened during the 16th over of the RR's chase when cameras panned to the dressing room, catching a brief moment where Parag appeared to be using a vape device while being around Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yudhvir Singh Charak, and Kuldeep Sen. The footage went viral instantly, sparking debates over player discipline and the legality of such devices under Indian law.

"I do not know the legal aspects, but certainly, government rules and other regulations will be there. Sometimes these cameras can go anywhere, so all players should be very careful. These are young lads; they do not know that sometimes they can be caught anywhere except the toilet, so boys should be careful. I think on TV, good things should be shown, and we should discuss the game rather than other things," Chaudhary told IANS on the sidelines of the EUT20 Belgium jersey launch.

As per the Indian legislation, vaping or the use of e-cigarettes is illegal under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act (PECA) 2019. The Act prohibits the production, sale, purchase, import, export, and advertisement of e-cigarettes and vapes in India, and any violations lead to imprisonment and hefty fines.

Although there is no clear public rule against vaping, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has strict guidelines for player behaviour within stadiums. The use of tobacco or related products in dressing rooms or dugouts is generally banned under health and safety protocols, putting Parag at risk of punishment.

--IANS

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