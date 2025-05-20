May 20, 2025 11:58 PM हिंदी

IPL 2025: Harbhajan played a key role in Mullanpur getting to host playoff games, say sources

Harbhajan Singh played a key role in Mullanpur getting to host playoff games, say sources.

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) Following the news of the shifting of the venues of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Playoffs, from Hyderabad and Kolkata to New Chandigarh and Ahmedabad, details have emerged that former India spinner Harbhajan Singh played a huge role in the shifting of the fixtures to Punjab.

According to sources close to the development, Harbhajan Singh took pains to convince the top brass of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of the stadium's suitability to host the matches in the present weather conditions.

“Harbhajan pushed hard for it. He convinced key decision-makers that New Chandigarh is ready, both in terms of facilities and audience enthusiasm. He wasn’t just lobbying; he was deeply involved in inspection visits, pitch discussions, and logistical planning,” confirmed a source to IANS.

Harbhajan, the Chief Cricketing Advisor of the Punjab Cricket Association, has been actively promoting cricket in the region post-retirement and has always voiced concerns about the lack of international and IPL-level matches in Punjab after Mohali’s decline as a regular host venue.

With the successful completion of the stadium in Mullanpur, he saw an opportunity to bring elite-level cricket back to the heartland.

The BCCI announced the schedule for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Playoffs on Tuesday. After 70 action-packed league-stage matches, the spotlight will shift to the New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh as it gears up to host the much-awaited Qualifier 1 - featuring the top-two ranked sides on May 29, followed by an engrossing Eliminator clash on May 30.

Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, the world’s largest cricket stadium in the world will host an electrifying Qualifier 2 and the grand Final. Qualifier 2, to be played between the loser of Qualifier 1 and the winner of the Eliminator, will take place on June 1. The highly anticipated summit clash is set to be played on June 3.

The new venues for the Playoffs were decided by the IPL Governing Council, keeping in mind the weather conditions and other parameters.

--IANS

aaa/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Jr NTR tells fans: It is you who come to mind first

Jr NTR tells fans: It is you who come to mind first

Maharashtra: Vidarbha's folk art gives a fresh look to redeveloped Itwari railway station

Maharashtra: Vidarbha's folk art gives a fresh look to redeveloped Itwari railway station

We fulfilled 142 of our promises in two years; rest will be completed in next 3 years: K'taka CM

We fulfilled 142 of our promises in two years; rest will be completed in next 3 years: K'taka CM

IPL 2025: Suryavanshi hits 57 as RR sign off on a high with a six-wicket win over CSK

IPL 2025: Suryavanshi hits 57 as RR sign off on a high with a six-wicket win over CSK

Kartik Aaryan begins shooting for 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri'

Kartik Aaryan begins shooting for 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri'

Ravie Dubey drops fun behind-the-scenes from ‘Haale Dil’ with Manisha Rani; Trailer to release soon

Ravie Dubey drops fun behind-the-scenes from ‘Haale Dil’ with Manisha Rani; Trailer to release soon

Prashant Kishor launches ‘Bihar Badlaav Yatra’ from JP’s birthplace

Prashant Kishor launches ‘Bihar Badlaav Yatra’ from JP’s birthplace

Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal reunite with old friends during their Maldives getaway

Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal reunite with old friends during their Maldives getaway

Rafale friendship takes flight: French Senate delegation backs India in fight against terror (File Photo)

Rafale friendship takes flight: French Senate delegation backs India in fight against terror

PM Modi to German Chancellor: Both countries stand united in fight against terrorism (File image)

PM Modi to German Chancellor: Both countries stand united in fight against terrorism