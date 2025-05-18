May 18, 2025 1:38 AM हिंदी

iPhone shipments likely to begin in June from Foxconn’s Bengaluru unit

iPhone shipments likely to begin in June from Foxconn’s Bengaluru unit

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) Taiwanese electronics manufacturing major Foxconn's facility in Bengaluru is nearly ready for launch, with commercial iPhone shipments expected to begin as early as June, Karnataka Minister for Commerce and Industries, MB Patil, said on Saturday.

The country is now achieving “Make in India” at a global scale, as reports suggest that tech giant Apple may shift the entire assembly of iPhones meant for the US to India by next year.

According to Patil, “Foxconn’s unit at Devanahalli ITIR is nearly ready for launch, with commercial iPhone shipments expected to begin as early as June”.

In a post on X social media platform, he said that this is not just a manufacturing milestone.

“It marks a strategic shift. With rising geopolitical and tariff pressures, India is fast becoming Apple’s preferred production hub. This development strengthens Karnataka’s position in global manufacturing and opens the door to greater foreign investment — without compromising stakeholder interests,” said the state minister.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has confirmed that for the June quarter, a majority of iPhones sold in the US will be made in India.

“As a Kannadiga, this is a proud moment. From Mysuru to Cupertino, Karnataka is making global headlines,” said Patil.

According to Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, India is now achieving "Make in India" at a global scale.

Apple's contract manufacturers in India are already scaling up their operations. Foxconn's new plant in Bengaluru could produce up to 20 million iPhones at full capacity. Apple's manufacturing strength in India is already impressive.

In the past year, iPhones worth $22 billion were assembled in India, with Tamil Nadu-based Foxconn contributing nearly 50 per cent of Apple's exports.

Exports from Foxconn's factory have jumped more than 40 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Today, India accounts for nearly 20 per cent of Apple's total iPhone production worldwide, showing how important the country has become for the brand's global plans.

The Indian market is also witnessing strong growth for Apple. In the first quarter of 2025 alone, more than three million iPhones were shipped from India -- a new record.

—IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

Rashmika Mandanna pacifies fans on X demanding updates about her film 'The Girlfriend'

Rashmika Mandanna pacifies fans on X demanding updates about her film 'The Girlfriend'

Tharoor, Owaisi among MPs to lead Modi govt’s global outreach delegation on anti-terrorism

Shashi Tharoor to visit US, Owaisi heads to Saudi Arabia over Pahalgam attack

Eberechi Eze’s early strike seals historic FA Cup triumph for Crystal Palace at Wembley in London on Saturday. Photo credit: FA Cup/X

Eze’s early strike seals historic FA Cup triumph for Crystal Palace at Wembley

Rahul Gandhi (IANS file photo)

MEA refutes Rahul Gandhi’s claim on Op-Sindoor: 'EAM was misquoted, no prior warning to Pak'

Always knew that PMLA would be used against the Opposition: Sharad Pawar

Always knew that PMLA would be used against the Opposition: Sharad Pawar

Jasmine Paolini cruises past Coco Gauff to claim historic women's singles title in the Internazionali BNL d'Italia at Rome on Saturday. Photo credit: Internazionali BNL d'Italia/X

Italian International: Paolini cruises past Gauff to claim historic Rome title

Willem Dafoe onboards new film ‘Cuddle’ directed by Berbara Paz

Willem Dafoe onboards new film ‘Cuddle’ directed by Berbara Paz

Zeenat Aman drops an appreciation post for the magicians behind Maji Sa’s look in 'The Royals'

Zeenat Aman drops an appreciation post for the magicians behind Maji Sa’s look in 'The Royals'

HM Amit Shah hails Operation Sindoor as a turning point in India's security doctrine

HM Amit Shah hails Operation Sindoor as a turning point in India's security doctrine

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) knocked out as rain washes off Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. IANS photos

IPL 2025: KKR knocked out as rain washes off RCB clash