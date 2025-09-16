IOC president Coventry calls Sydney 2000 "spark" of her Olympic journey

Geneva, Sep 6 (IANS) Twenty-five years on from her Olympic debut, International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Kirsty Coventry recalled her Olympic journey that started with the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games.

"I was 16 years old when I walked onto the pool deck at the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games. Wide-eyed, nervous and full of dreams. These were my first Olympic Games, and I had no idea what to expect," Coventry said in an IOC statement as Sydney marked the 25th anniversary of the opening of the 2000 Olympic Games, as quoted by Xinhua.

"I remember seeing Susie O'Neill warming up and whispering to my coach, 'That's Susie O'Neill!' He gently asked, 'What do you see?' I was too starstruck to answer. He said, 'I see another girl, another woman just like you.' That moment helped me realize: this was where I belonged."

Although she failed to reach a final in Sydney, the experience fueled her career. Coventry went on to win three medals (one gold, one silver and one bronze) at the Athens 2004 Olympics, and added two more (one gold and one silver) in Beijing 2008.

"Sydney was more than just my first Olympic Games - it was the spark," she said. "I celebrated my 17th birthday on race day, met Muhammad Ali in the Olympic Village, and fell in love with lamingtons (an Australian cake). But more than anything, I felt the power of the Olympic spirit."

Arram Kim, IOC Head of Olympic Games Impact and Legacy, also reflected on the Games last Friday. "Sydney 2000 gave Australians a sense of unity that went far beyond sport. It was a moment when the country came together and shared something that is still remembered with pride," Kim said.

Coventry added that the Sydney legacy continues to shape Australia as it prepares for Brisbane 2032.

"For me, Sydney laid the foundation for everything that followed - Athens, Beijing, London, Rio. And now, for me as IOC President, it helps guide how I think about Brisbane 2032," she said.

"I know what's possible when a country embraces the Olympic Games with heart and purpose. I know the impact they can have on a young athlete, on a community, on a generation. Sydney was the beginning. Brisbane will be a new chapter. And somewhere out there, a young girl is watching, dreaming and preparing to write her own story."

