Intriguing teaser of Mammootty's Kalamkaval makes expectations from film shoot up

Chennai, Aug 28 (IANS) The makers of director Jithin K Jose’s Malayalam film 'Kalamkaval', featuring Malayalam superstar Mammootty and Vinayakan in the lead, on Thursday released a teaser of the much-awaited film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to his X timeline, actor Mammootty wrote, "Presenting The Official Teaser of #Kalamkaval ! Directed by #JithinKJose & Produced by @MKampanyOffl"

The teaser, which gives away very little, begins with a door being knocked. A Tamilian opens the door and asks, "Who are you?". We then see a police officer asking another cop, whose identity is not revealed to the audience, "Are you the one who's Nath?" We then are treated to a series of visuals of both lead actors --Vinayakan and Mammootty. While Vinayakan, who appears to be a police officer, sports a grim look all through out, Mammootty, whose role cannot be made out, sports the look of a cool, calm man, surveilling someone else.

The film has triggered huge expectations in fans and the teaser has only raised expectations even further.

Although the makers haven't officially announced the film's release date, rumours doing the rounds in the industry suggest that the film is likely to release on October 9 this year.

Sources in the industry claim that Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, which is distributing the film, has informed theatre owners of the makers' decision to release the film on October 9.

It may be recalled that Mammootty, whose production house Mammootty Kampany is producing the film, had taken to his X timeline to release the first look poster of the film and its title.

The film, which is Mammootty Kampany’s seventh production, had a tagline that read, “The venom beneath”.

Earlier this year, the makers had released the second look poster of Mammootty from the film. While releasing it, Mammootty Kampany, on its timeline had said, "Some Faces Raise Questions… Not Answers...Presenting The Second Look Poster of #Kalamkaval Directed by Jithin K Jose."

'Kalamkaval', the shooting of which was wrapped up in November last year, has story and screenplay by Jithin K Jose and Jishnu Sreekumar. It has editing by Praveen Prabhakar and cinematography by Faisal Ali. Music for this exciting entertainer will be by young composer Mujeeb Majeed. Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Action Santhosh.

The film has been in the news for the curiosity that it has triggered with its makers claiming that the film will showcase Mammootty in a role in which he has never been seen before.

Already, rumours doing the rounds in the industry suggest that Mammootty plays a character with shades of grey in it. However, there has been no official confirmation in this regard until now.

