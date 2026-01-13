January 13, 2026 7:39 PM हिंदी

International Kite Festival: Kite flyers from across the globe mesmerise audience in Vadodara

Vadodara, Jan 13 (IANS) With the beginning of the International Kite Festival in Gujarat, the skies in the city became a colourful canvas with kites of various shapes, sizes and colours, fluttering in the breezy weather.

The spectacular show of jumbo-size kites occupying the skies dazzled the locals, domestic as well as foreign tourists with its beauty, vibrancy and visual appeal.

More than 160 kite flyers from India and abroad showcased spectacular stunts with colourful and unique kites at the International Kite Festival, organised jointly by Gujarat Tourism, the District Administration, and the Vadodara Municipal Corporation. The event embodied the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family).

The presence of kite flyers from several countries and states created a festive atmosphere, attracting a large gathering of people.

Kite flyers from various countries, including Australia, the UK, Brazil, South Africa, and Thailand, flew kites of unique designs and various shapes.

Kite flyers from various states, including Bihar, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu, also mesmerised the audience. The festival was attended by public representatives and a large number of citizens. At the end of the programme, a special arrangement of Unjha Jalebi was made for the guests, making the celebration even more memorable.

Vadodara MP Dr Hemang Joshi told IANS that the International Kite Festival was being organised with great enthusiasm in Vadodara. More than 20 foreign guests from various countries participated in this event.

“This was the vision of PM Modi when he was Gujarat Chief Minister. The event truly reflected the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” he said.

Vadodara Municipal Commissioner Arun Mahesh Babu told IANS that the people from eight states of India, as well as from abroad, have come here. He added that the people from outside Vadodara are also contributing to making this event a success.

“We express our gratitude to the government. I extend my wishes to everyone for the successful organisation of this event,” he remarked.

