International body expresses concerns over plight of journalists in Pakistan

Islamabad, July 15 (IANS) The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) has urged the Pakistan's Supreme Court to review the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) legislation and instruct the Shehbaz Sharif government to make changes to the act in consultation with the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and other relevant forums and media stakeholders, local media reported on Tuesday.

The IFJ raised concerns for journalists and media workers in Pakistan amid the current political, economic and social crisis in the country following the newly-legislated PECA Act.

The federation is the world's largest organisation of journalists, representing over 600,000 members in 142 countries.

IFJ General Secretary, Anthony Bellanger in a letter addressed to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Yahya Afridi, called for prompt action to address the challenges for Pakistan's media and safeguard press freedom as enshrined in Article 19 of the country's Constitution, reported Pakistan’s leading daily 'The News'.

"We understand that Pakistan is a signatory of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and United Nations Conventions that confer freedom of speech and expression and key democratic rights, but the curtailing of these fundamental rights under the Peca Act is of great concern for the IFJ and international journalist community," the letter stated.

"These violations come as Pakistan's media community faces ongoing issues of underpayment, irregular wages, illegal terminations, safety and security risks, and impunity for crimes against journalists," it added.

Reports suggest that the CJP was informed about the recent Pakistan Press Freedom Report by the IFJ, in which it recorded 34 violations of press freedom in Pakistan from 1st May 2024 to 30th April, 2025. These included seven targetted killings of journalists, eight incidents of non-fatal violence, and several cases of legal harassment, defamation, threats, arrests, and assault on media institutions.

Furthermore, the Chief Justice was briefed on two missions of the IFJ to Pakistan this year, which aimed to hear the concerns of Pakistani media workers, including visits by IFJ President Dominique Pradalie, and IFJ's Asia-Pacific Regional Director Jane Worthington.

"We have met journalists and leaders of IFJ's affiliate in Pakistan, the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, and we remain united in our great concern regarding this legislation," the letter detailed.

"We respectfully seek your swift action to address this critical situation for Pakistan's media and protect press freedom as guaranteed in Article 19 of Pakistan's constitution," the letter concluded, requesting the Pakistani Supreme Court's Chief Justice to review the PECA legislation.

