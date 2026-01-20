Maha Congress rift: Wadettiwar and Dhanorkar at loggerheads over leadership selection

Chandrapur, Jan 20 (IANS) Despite a significant victory in the Chandrapur Municipal Corporation elections, the internal friction within the Chandrapur district unit of the Congress party has reached a breaking point as a public dispute has erupted between the Congress Legislative Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar and party MP Pratibha Dhanorkar.

The conflict, centred on the selection of local leadership and organisational control, has prompted the State Congress President to intervene.

Dhanorkar levelled explosive allegations against Wadettiwar, accusing him of forcibly "lifting" newly elected corporators. The tension escalated during recent discussions regarding the appointment of key office-bearers in the district.

According to reports, both Wadettiwar and Dhanorkar are pushing for their respective loyalists to be appointed to influential positions in the Chandrapur civic body and also in the district party unit.

The rift became evident when supporters of both factions began operating independently, bypassing the traditional party hierarchy. The rift surfaced especially after Congress emerged as the single largest party by winning 27 of the total 66 seats, while the BJP won 23 seats in the Chandrapur Municipal Corporation. The poll results set the stage for tough coalition negotiations.

The friction is not new but has intensified following the Lok Sabha elections. Sources indicate that the disagreement involves the selection of the District President and other executive roles, with both leaders seeking to consolidate their influence ahead of upcoming local body and state elections.

“Instead of focusing on forming the government after winning 30 seats, Wadettiwar has started factionalism by picking up corporators from their homes by force," Dhanorkar alleged.

She further revealed that her faction has moved the remaining corporators to a hotel to ensure their safety. Dhanorkar, whose Lok Sabha constituency includes Chandrapur, issued a stern warning to Wadettiwar to stay out of her jurisdiction.

“Chandrapur is my Lok Sabha constituency; he should not interfere here. If this continues, we will interfere in his Brahmapuri Assembly constituency," she warned.

She further escalated the stakes by threatening the party high command: "If our demands are not met and the party feels it does not need us, we are prepared to submit a mass resignation."

However, Wadettiwar said that his sole objective is for the Congress party to win the mayoral election after its success in the civic body polls.

Taking note of the growing "cold war" that threatens the party’s performance in the Vidarbha region, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President Harshwardhan Sapkal has called for an emergency meeting. The state leadership aims to mediate between the two heavyweights to prevent further factionalism.

"The party cannot afford internal division in a stronghold like Chandrapur," a senior party official stated. "The state president will meet both leaders to resolve the misunderstandings and finalise a leadership structure that is acceptable to both sides."

The state party chief’s intervention is important, especially BJP has started the drive activities to mobile numbers to win the mayoral election. Former minister Sudhir Mungantiwar claimed a few Congress corporators were in the BJP’s touch. While Congress is embroiled in internal warfare, the BJP is closely monitoring the situation.

Despite having only 23 seats, BJP leaders are hinting at a potential power grab. BJP legislator Kishor Jorjewar stated, "While Congress leaders are busy kidnapping their own corporators, we are united. Our guiding leader, Sudhir Mungantiwar, is exploring all possibilities to see if the BJP can install its own Mayor amid this chaos."

The political rivalry between Vijay Wadettiwar and the Dhanorkar family is deeply rooted in the power dynamics of Chandrapur district. The rift deepened significantly during the 2024 Lok Sabha candidate selection.

Vijay Wadettiwar had strongly lobbied for his daughter, Shivani Wadettiwar, to be the party's candidate from Chandrapur. However, the party high command chose Pratibha Dhanorkar, the widow of the late Suresh "Balu" Dhanorkar (the only Congress MP from Maharashtra in 2019).

The dispute also carries undertones of community representation. While Wadettiwar is a prominent leader of the Teli community, Pratibha Dhanorkar draws significant support from the Kunbi community. This has led to a strategic tug-of-war over who holds the mantle of the "mass leader" in the district.

Wadettiwar, representing the Brahmapuri constituency, has long been the face of the party in the region. However, Pratibha Dhanorkar’s victory in the Lok Sabha election has elevated her status, leading to a clash of egos as she seeks a greater say in district affairs that were previously managed by Wadettiwar.

The outcome of the upcoming meeting with the State President is seen as crucial for the Congress party’s unity in Vidarbha, as the rift between these two powerhouses could potentially benefit the BJP if left unresolved.

The BJP is looking to exploit this rift. If Dhanorkar’s faction carries out its threat of resignation or if Wadettiwar’s faction remains alienated, the BJP could potentially bridge the gap with independents or a breakaway Congress group to seize the Mayor’s post.

