‘Inspiration for generations to come’: Virat Kohli lauds India’s Women’s World Cup triumph

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Former India captain Virat Kohli lavished praise on the Indian women’s cricket team after their historic triumph in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, calling the victory an inspiration for generations to come.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kohli wrote: “Inspiration for generations to come, you’ve made every Indian proud with your fearless cricket and belief throughout. You guys deserve all the accolades and enjoy the moment to the fullest. Well done Harman and the team. Jai Hind.”

India scripted history on Sunday night, defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai to clinch their maiden Women’s ODI World Cup title.

Under skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s leadership, the Indian team produced a commanding all-round display. Shafali Verma’s fluent 87, Deepti Sharma’s composed 58 and five-wicket haul, and Amanjot Kaur’s stunning catch to dismiss Laura Wolvaardt in the 42nd over were standout moments in a match that will be remembered as one of the finest in India’s cricketing history.

Kohli’s heartfelt tribute reflected the mood of the nation. The men’s team, including several current and former cricketers, joined fans and celebrities in applauding the women’s side for their determination, skill, and composure under pressure.

The 2025 triumph not only marked India’s entry into the elite group of Women’s World Cup winners but also underlined the remarkable rise of women’s cricket in the country.

As Kohli said, the victory will serve as “an inspiration for generations to come” — a moment that will motivate countless young girls to take up the sport and dream of representing India on the global stage.

--IANS

