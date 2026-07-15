INS Sudarshini showcases India’s maritime heritage at SAIL Boston 250

Boston, July 15 (IANS) Indian Naval sail training ship INS Sudarshini has made a landmark appearance at SAIL Boston 250, with the Consulate General of India in Boston highlighting the vessel’s participation as a symbol of India’s maritime heritage, naval capabilities and growing India-US maritime cooperation.

The Consulate General of India in Boston said on X on Tuesday that a media briefing was held during the Captain’s Reception aboard the ship.

“At the Captain’s Reception on board INS SUDARSHINI participating in SAIL250, @IndiainBoston held a media briefing.”

Addressing the gathering, Consul General Raghuram S. underlined the significance of INS Sudarshini’s participation in the international maritime event commemorating the 250th anniversary of US Independence.

According to the Consulate, the Consul General highlighted that “SUDARSHINI is the only Naval tall ship to participate from Asia & the wider Indian Ocean Region” and noted that the vessel “sailed for 5 & a half months to reach US East Coast to participate in 250th Anniversary of US Independence.”

The mission also emphasised the ship’s sailing capabilities, stating that it “showcased India’s naval capabilities, as it sailed on its masts for 18 consecutive days.”

Highlighting India’s indigenous shipbuilding strengths, the Consulate said: “Every part, equipment & fabric of SUDARSHINI was designed & manufactured in India, showcasing India’s ship building capabilities.” It added that the vessel “functions as a training vessel for Indian Naval Cadets who sail & undergo training.”

Earlier, announcing the ship’s arrival in Boston, the Consulate posted: “Ahoy Boston—Sudarshini arrives! INS SUDARSHINI entered historic port of #Boston flying in the majestic Parade of Sails as part of SAIL Boston 250.”

The mission further said that Consul General Raghuram S. boarded the vessel at sea to witness its participation firsthand.

According to the post, the Consul General “embarked the ship at sea to take a firsthand account of LOKAYAN 2026 & #SAILBOSTON250 & ship’s spectacular participation, underscoring India’s rich maritime heritage & maritime cooperation between India and US.”

INS Sudarshini’s participation in SAIL Boston 250 marks a significant milestone for India’s maritime diplomacy, showcasing the country’s indigenous shipbuilding expertise, naval training traditions and commitment to strengthening maritime partnerships with the United States and other nations participating in the prestigious international sailing event.

--IANS

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