INS Sudarshini showcases India's maritime heritage at Boston's Parade of Sail

Boston, July 13 (IANS) Indian Naval Sail Training Ship (STS) INS Sudarshini arrived in Boston to join dozens of tall ships from over 20 nations for the 'Parade of Sails' at Sail Boston 2026, the Indian Navy stated on Monday.

"Lokayan26, Tricolour at Boston! Post spectacular Sail4th250 celebrations in New York, INS Sudarshini reached Boston on 12 Jul 26 to join 60-plus tall ships from 20-plus nations for the Grand Parade of Sails at Sail Boston 2026," the spokesperson of the Indian Navy wrote on X.

"Shri Raghuram Sastry, Consul General of India in Boston, embarked the ship for the Grand Parade of Sails and ceremonial entry into Boston. From Norfolk to Boston - Lokayan2026 continues to carry India's maritime heritage and goodwill across the oceans," it added.

INS Sudarshini represented India at the International Naval Review 250 and SAIL250 celebrations in New York on July 4, commemorating the 250th anniversary of the USA's independence. Carrying forward the Indian Navy's message of maritime friendship, cooperation and goodwill across the oceans, the ship sailed to Boston to participate in Sail Boston 2026.

According to the Ministry of Defence, INS Sudarshini concluded her port call at New York, USA, on July 8, marking another significant milestone in the ongoing Lokayan 2026 transoceanic expedition.

"The visit showcased India's rich maritime heritage while further strengthening the strategic and cultural partnership between India and the United States," the ministry stated.

As part of the Indian Navy's 10-month transoceanic deployment, the indigenously built three-masted barque represented India at the International Naval Review 250 and Sail4th 250 celebrations, organised to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the independence of the United States.

A major highlight of the visit was INS Sudarshini's participation in the spectacular Parade of Sail, during which the ship sailed past the Statue of Liberty and along the Hudson River, proudly flying the Indian National Flag alongside an impressive fleet of international tall ships and naval vessels.

According to the Ministry, during its stay in Brooklyn, INS Sudarshini served as a floating Ambassador of India, welcoming over 1,000 visitors on board, including members of the Indian diaspora, local residents, and maritime enthusiasts. Visitors were provided with an insight into the Indian Navy's sail training traditions and India's rich maritime heritage.

–IANS

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