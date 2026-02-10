February 10, 2026 8:11 PM हिंदी

Innovation must be done with privacy, security of customers’ data in mind: SIAM President

Innovation must be done with privacy, security of customers’ data in mind: SIAM President

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) President Shailesh Chandra on Tuesday said that innovation in the automotive industry must be done within the boundaries of privacy and security for the customers’ data.

In electric vehicles – and even in the traditional ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) vehicles – a lot of data flows from the customer to multiple stakeholders in the ecosystem.

“These may be the video feed coming from your dashcam, phone numbers that you are connected within your infotainment system. There's so much information that the customer is exposed and we as professionals care for the privacy,” he said at an event here.

Chandra, who is also the CEO of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd, said at an OEM level, “we should be very sensitive to the privacy and security and there should be some clear principles”.

“The first principle is that you must make the customer aware and take the consent of what data is being used and what is going to be used in what manner. The second aspect is that we should classify the data,” he said.

Third is very important aspect of how you handle the data, which means that which information is needed to be kept for a longer time and which needed to be terminated fast.

According to Chandra, implementation of these principles can happen only when “you design your systems for privacy, when you design your systems for security and what I mean by that is how you classify (the data).”

Meanwhile, the automobile industry in India registered its best November sales last year, as passenger vehicle (PV) sales increased nearly 19 per cent to 4,12,405 units from the same month last year, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) data. While three-wheeler sales grew 21.3 per cent to 71,999 units, two-wheeler sales jumped 21.2 per cent to 19,44,475 units.

Industry is optimistic that the continued supportive policy reforms and improved market sentiments, would continue this growth trajectory well into 2026.

--IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

Allu Arjun’s team slams ‘baseless’ allegations about his professional conduct, meeting protocol

Allu Arjun’s team slams ‘baseless’ allegations about his professional conduct, meeting protocol

‘To be honest, it was a fairly flat wicket,’ says Mitchell Santner after New Zealand demolish UAE by 10-wicket in ICC Men's T20 World Cup clash in Chennai on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: ‘To be honest, it was a fairly flat wicket,’ says Santner after NZ demolish UAE by 10-wicket

US deal in haste another failure of Yunus-led interim govt in Bangladesh: Report

US deal in haste another failure of Yunus-led interim govt in Bangladesh: Report

We need to be smarter with our execution with the ball, says UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem after their defeat to New Zealand in Chennai on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: We need to be smarter with our execution with the ball, says UAE skipper Waseem

India and UK sign agreement on social security for employees on short-term overseas assignments

India and UK sign agreement on social security for employees on short-term overseas assignments

Ravi Babu-starrer 'Razor' shooting wrapped up (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Ravi Babu-starrer 'Razor' shooting wrapped up

Lok Sabha decorum breached, Congress created Shaheen Bagh-like scene: BJP

Lok Sabha decorum breached, Congress created Shaheen Bagh-like scene: BJP

IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals appoint Ian Bell as assistant coach

IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals appoint Ian Bell as assistant coach

Washington Sundar and Jasprit Bumrah to train, Abhishek Sharma still down with stomach issue, says Ryan ten Doeschate two days of India's next match in New Delhi. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Washington, Bumrah to train, Abhishek still down with stomach issue, says ten Doeschate

India-China Strategic Dialogue focuses on enhancing people-to-people ties, addressing concerns on sensitive issues

India-China Strategic Dialogue focuses on enhancing people-to-people ties, addressing concerns on sensitive issues