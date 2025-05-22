Injury-hit Matteo Berrettini withdraws from French Open

Paris, May 22 (IANS) Matteo Berrettini's rollercoaster ride with injuries continues. The Italian tennis star has pulled out of the 2024 French Open, citing a lingering fitness issue that has dashed his hopes of competing at Roland Garros.

The 29-year-old made the difficult announcement via Instagram on Thursday, just days before the clay-court Grand Slam begins in Paris.

“Ciao everyone,” Berrettini wrote beneath a photo of himself, “I unfortunately had to make the very difficult decision to withdraw from Roland Garros. I just ran out of time to feel 100% ready to compete at the level that is needed.”

His withdrawal marks another chapter in a frustrating period of injury setbacks that have hindered his momentum on tour.

Berrettini had been attempting a comeback after struggling with an abdominal issue that forced him to retire during his third-round match against Jack Draper at the Madrid Open earlier this month. His woes deepened last week when he withdrew from a third-round clash against Casper Ruud at the Italian Open, unable to continue after a promising start to the clay season.

The world No. 28 has been plagued by physical setbacks since his breakthrough run to the Wimbledon final in 2021. He missed last year’s Australian Open with a right foot injury, and before that, pulled out of the 2022 Italian Open to recover from a torn stomach muscle — a recurring theme in his career.

Despite these hurdles, Berrettini remains optimistic about the season ahead. “I’m looking forward to competing on grass and am already preparing with my team,” he shared. “I’m very appreciative of the support I feel from you all and can’t wait to be back out on the court.”

Berrettini, who boasts 10 career titles and a US Open semifinal appearance in 2019, will now shift his focus to the upcoming grass swing, where he has historically flourished. His absence from Roland Garros, however, is a blow to fans hoping for his resurgence at one of the sport’s toughest challenges.

A lucky loser from the qualifying draw is expected to take Berrettini’s place in the main draw

