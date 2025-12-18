UK MP hosts event in Parlimanent raising alarm over growing political, religious violence in Bangladesh

London, Dec 18 (IANS) An event hosted by a UK Parliamentarian drew attention to the alarming rise of political and religious violence and growing threats to democracy in Bangladesh.

UK Conservative Party MP Bob Blackman hosted the event, which was attended by the Bangladesh Unity Forum, and Doughty Street Chambers barristers, according to the Awami League.

During the event, the parliamentarians, lawyers, and activists discussed what they described as an “assault on participatory democracy” ahead of the February 2026 elections in Bangladesh following the “unlawful ban” on the Awami League. They emphasised the importance of “free, fair, and all-inclusive elections” in the country.

They warned that the upcoming election would “lack constitutional legitimacy and disenfranchise millions of ordinary Bangladeshis if the Awami League is not allowed to participate”.

The speakers further criticised the “lack of due process” during the proceedings against former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the country’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), accusing the authorities of weaponising the judiciary as a tool of “political oppression”.

UK barristers have filed communications to the International Criminal Court and UN Special Rapporteurs raising concerns over a surge in “retaliatory violence, extrajudicial executions, arbitrary detentions, and the abuse of fair trial rights” in Bangladesh.

Last month, Bob Blackman called on Bangladesh’s interim government led by Muhammad Yunus to ensure free, fair, and inclusive elections in the country.

He emphasised the need to make minorities, who endured hardship following last year’s July demonstrations, equal stakeholders in the country’s social and political sphere.

“I urge the present government in Bangladesh to ensure a free, fair, transparent, participatory and inclusive election in Bangladesh. Elections are the foundation for democracy and a true reflection of people’s will,” read a statement issued by Blackman, which was posted on his social media platform.

"The Yunus government assumed office with the promise of re-establishing the rule of law and ensure justice and fair play. However, despite promises and pledges, the progress on democratic reform and restoration of constitutional values and governance have not been on expected lines,” the statement further read.

