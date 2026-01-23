January 23, 2026 10:58 AM हिंदी

Injured NZ quick Adam Milne ruled out of T20 WC; Jamieson named replacement

NZ quick Adam Milne ruled out of T20 WC with injury; Jamieson named replacement

Wellington, Jan 23 (IANS) Right-arm fast bowler Adam Milne has been ruled out of the ICC T20 World Cup with a torn left hamstring and will be replaced in the squad by Kyle Jamieson, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said on Friday.

Milne suffered the injury while bowling in the SA20 on Sunday, with subsequent scans revealing the extent of the injury.

“We’re all gutted for Adam. He’d worked so hard to get himself ready for the tournament and was looking back to his best in his eight games for the Eastern Cape Sunrisers. It's unfortunate timing for Adam and we wish him a speedy recovery," said head coach Rob Walter.

Jamieson, who is currently part of the white-ball tour of India, has been added to the T20 World Cup squad after originally being named as the travelling reserve for the mega event in India and Sri Lanka.

Walter said Jamieson was a worthy replacement.

“It’s great that Kyle is already with us here in India. He’s an integral member of our pace-bowling group and has hit the ground running on this tour.

“He’s a hard worker with a good set of skills and experiences that will hold him good stead for the tournament," he said.

Milne has been a part of New Zealand’s squad at multiple T20 World Cups, including the 2012, 2016, 2021 and 2022 editions of the tournament.

He has played 11 matches at T20 World Cups and has taken six wickets for New Zealand.

The 33-year-old pacer has 65 wickets in 56 matches ever since his T20I debut for the Kiwis in 2010. Overall, Milne has 258 scalps from 226 T20 matches at an average of 23.23 and an economy of 7.89 in T20 cricket.

New Zealand have been placed in Group D alongside South Africa, Afghanistan, UAE and Canada in the T20 World Cup.

New Zealand will begin their campaign on February 8 with a clash against Afghanistan at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

--IANS

bc/

LATEST NEWS

Chris Pratt: I was going to be Christo

Chris Pratt: I was going to be Christo

Warner signs one-year contract extension with Sydney Thunder

Warner signs extension with BBL club Sydney Thunder

New noninvasive imaging tech to scan skin, signal risk of heart disease

New noninvasive imaging tech to scan skin, signal risk of heart disease

Growth picks up pace for both manufacturing, services in India in Jan: HSBC Flash PMI

Growth picks up pace for both manufacturing, services in India in Jan: HSBC Flash PMI

Neelam Kothari celebrates 15 years of marital bliss with ‘honey’ Samir Soni

Neelam Kothari celebrates 15 years of marital bliss with ‘honey’ Samir Soni

Nimrat Kaur remembers martyred father, says ‘honoured to always be known as his daughter’

Nimrat Kaur remembers martyred father, says ‘honoured to always be known as his daughter’

Aus Open: Sabalenka survives Potapova scare; Mboko beats Tauson

Aus Open: Sabalenka survives Potapova scare; Mboko beats Tauson

Bhojshala row: Sadhvi Pragya calls SC order ‘temporary’, says Saraswati temple still awaits justice

Bhojshala row: Sadhvi Pragya calls SC order ‘temporary’, says Saraswati temple still awaits justice

Prakash Raj on meeting astronaut Sunitha Williams: What a moment to cherish! (Photo Credit: Prakash Raj/X)

Prakash Raj on meeting astronaut Sunitha Williams: What a moment to cherish!

Sunny Deol says ‘no worries, no stress’ as ‘Border 2’ hits the screens

Sunny Deol says ‘no worries, no stress’ as ‘Border 2’ hits the screens