June 20, 2025 11:13 PM हिंदी

Infra Pandit Awards to honour researchers shaping India's infra landscape

Infra Pandit Awards to honour researchers shaping India's infra landscape

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) The Infra Pandit Awards have been launched to recognise and reward outstanding academic research that shapes infrastructure thinking in India, said Vinayak Chatterjee, Founder and Managing Trustee of The Infravision Foundation, on Friday.

Speaking to IANS, Chatterjee said the awards are aimed at highlighting the critical role of PhD scholars in driving innovation and thought leadership in India’s infrastructure space.

“The Infra Pandit Awards are meant to honour academic minds whose work plays a significant role in shaping how infrastructure is understood and developed in the country,” he said.

The award, introduced by The Infravision Foundation, is specifically designed to recognise excellence in doctoral research completed over the last three years.

It is open to scholars from diverse disciplines such as engineering, technology, management, finance, public policy, economics and urban planning.

Two winners will be selected for the 2025 edition of the award. Each winner will receive a certificate highlighting the relevance and impact of their dissertation, as assessed by a jury, along with a cash prize.

The Infra Pandit Awards stand apart from other industry recognitions by focusing exclusively on academic excellence rather than project execution or corporate performance.

Chatterjee emphasised that while India is witnessing rapid infrastructure growth, there is little recognition of the researchers and scholars whose ideas often serve as the foundation for future development.

The term “Pandit” in the award's name reflects deep respect for knowledge and insight.

There is so much infrastructure development happening in our country, but we often overlook those who shape the thinking behind it -- the PhD scholars from our universities, according to the Foundation.

The aim of the Foundation is to acknowledge and celebrate these academic contributors, whose research introduces new ideas and solutions crucial to the progress of the infrastructure sector.

--IANS

pk/na

LATEST NEWS

Hyderabad Heroes remain unbeaten, go top of points table as Bengaluru Bravehearts & Delhi Redz register wins in Season 1 of the Rugby Premier League (RPL) at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex (Andheri Sports Complex) in Mumbai on Friday. Photo credit: RPL

RPL Season 1: Hyderabad Heroes remain unbeaten, go top of points table (Ld)

Rewa Jaguars handed first defeat in 21-run loss to Jabalpur Royal Lions in the Madhya Pradesh League T20 2025 at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior on Friday. Photo credit: MPL

MP League: Rewa Jaguars handed first defeat in 21-run loss against Lions

Infra Pandit Awards to honour researchers shaping India's infra landscape

Infra Pandit Awards to honour researchers shaping India's infra landscape

Rashmika calls 'Sameera the most beautiful kind of chaos' as Kuberaa

Rashmika calls 'Sameera the most beautiful kind of chaos' as Kuberaa reaches the audience

Hockey Karnataka and Hockey Himachal win in women's section; AP, Odisha emerge victorious in men's section on Day 3 of the Hockey India Masters Cup 2025 in Chennai on Friday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Hockey Masters Cup: Karnataka, Himachal in women's; AP, Odisha win in men's section

Second consecutive win for Delhi Redz; beat Kaling Black Tigers in the Rugby Premier League (RPL) Season 1 of the at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex (Andheri Sports Complex) in Mumbai on Friday.

RPL Season 1: Second consecutive win for Delhi Redz; beat Kaling Black Tigers

A still from Ghaati (Photo credit: UV Creations X)

Promo of first single 'Sailore' from Anushka Shetty, Vikram Prabhu's 'Ghaati' released

As Sujoy Ghosh's 'Jhankaar Beats' turns 22 makers reveal if a sequel is in the works?

As Sujoy Ghosh's 'Jhankaar Beats' turns 22 makers reveal if a sequel is in the works?

Stage set for world to celebrate International Day of Yoga

Stage set for world to celebrate International Day of Yoga

Bangladesh: BNP calls on interim govt to repatriate Rohingyas (File image)

Bangladesh: BNP calls on interim govt to repatriate Rohingyas