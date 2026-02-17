Infosys, Anthropic join hands to deliver advanced AI solutions across industries

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) Tech giant Infosys on Tuesday announced a partnership with US AI company Anthropic to develop and deliver advanced enterprise AI solutions across telecommunications, financial services, manufacturing, and software development sectors.

The partnership will combine Infosys Topaz with Anthropic’s Claude models, including Claude Code, to automate complex workflows, accelerate software delivery and build agentic AI solutions across industries, Infosys said in a statement.

The collaboration will begin in telecommunications with a dedicated Anthropic Center of Excellence to build and deploy AI agents tailored to industry-specific operations. The collaboration will further expand across industries, including financial services, manufacturing, and software development.

In financial services, agents will perform risk detection, automate compliance reporting and do personalised customer interactions.

In manufacturing and engineering, Claude will help accelerate product design and simulation, reducing R&D timelines and enabling engineers to test more iterations before production.

In the software development sector, teams will use Claude Code to write, test, and debug code – helping developers move faster from design through production, the company said.

The partnership aims to help clients reimagine the enterprise operating model by combining deep industry expertise, frontier AI, and engineering scale into one unified approach, it added.

The core focus of the collaboration will be agentic AI – systems that go beyond answering questions to independently handling multi-step tasks like processing claims, generating and testing code, or managing compliance reviews.

Using tools like the Claude Agent SDK, Infosys and Anthropic will help clients build AI agents that can work persistently across long, complex processes rather than one-off interaction, the tech giant said.

“There's a big gap between an AI model that works in a demo and one that works in a regulated industry – and if you want to close that gap, you need domain expertise. Infosys has exactly that kind of expertise across important industries: telecom, financial services, and manufacturing," said Dario Amodei, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Anthropic.

“From modernising financial services with intelligent risk management and compliance, to enabling engineering businesses to lead with AI-driven design and manufacturing, the goal is to leverage the joint expertise of companies to accelerate AI value realisation for global enterprises,” added Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys.

