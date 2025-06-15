June 15, 2025 10:57 PM हिंदी

Influencer Kamal Kaur Bhabhi’s murder: Police custody of two accused extended by 3 days

Bhatinda, June 15 (IANS) A city court has extended the police custody of two accused by three more days, in the murder case of Kanchan Kumari, popularly known as Kamal Kaur Bhabhi.

Earlier, the Bathinda Police had secured two-day custody of the two accused -- Jaspreet Singh and Nimratjit Singh. Both men, belonging to Nihangs sect, an order in Sikhism identified with distinct blue robes and turbans -- were produced in the city court today, after expiry of two-day police remand.

With the accused being resent into three-day police custody, the cops will interrogate the duo and seek to extract information about their third associate and the main conspirator -- Amritpal Singh Mehron, who still remains at large.

Mehron, believed to be the main suspect accused in Kamal Kaur Bhabhi murder case has been absconding after committing the grave offence and is currently said to be hiding in Dubai.

The murder case of social media influencer gained widespread attention after the body of Kanchan Kumari alias Kamal Kaur Bhabhi was found inside a car in the parking lot, three days ago. The two accused -- Jaspreet Singh and Nimratjit Singh were arrested after the body of influencer was recovered from the car.

Kamal Kaur Bhabhi was targeted by three Nihangs, for allegedly hurting the sentiments of Sikh community. According to police, the key mastermind Amritpal Singh Mehron plotted a plan to entrap and isolate the social media influencer and then killed her by strangulating inside the car, along with two of his associates - who were subsequently apprehended by the Bathinda police.

Mehron has also released a video on social media, claiming responsibility for the act. In the now-viral video, Mehron alleges that the influencer brought bad name to Sikh tradition with her ‘obscene and vulgar’ content and hence was punished.

In the video, he is also heard warning other content creators and vloggers on social media to desist from defiling their religious gurus else they all will meet the same fate as Kamal Kaur Bhabhi.

“Our Gurus have given us the surnames of ‘Singh’ and ‘Kaur’ and we cannot allow women from other states to suffix the title of Kaur. Khalsa never attacks women, but when a woman targets our Takhts and mocks Sikh values, we won’t spare them," he is heard saying in the video.

--IANS

mr/pgh

