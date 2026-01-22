Industry leaders hail India as a promising growth hub at Davos

Davos, Jan 22 (IANS) Industry leaders and investors from across Europe and beyond have expressed strong confidence in India’s economic future, describing the country as one of the most attractive markets for global businesses.

Speaking to IANS on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) here, they highlighted India’s large consumer base, stable political environment, rapid infrastructure development and growing trust among international investors.

Satish Rao, President of the Swiss Chamber, said India stands out as an exceptional market in today’s global scenario.

"I strongly believe and agree that in today’s situation, India is an amazing market for global players for the following reasons,” he mentioned.

“Number one, it has a captive consumer base of 1.4 billion people. It has a steady and stable political environment," Rao added.

Echoing similar views, Dewi Leitner, President of the European Small Size Enterprise, said she is extremely positive about the Indian economy.

Having visited India three times, she said she is excited not just about the country’s economic potential but also about its people.

"I think the relationship is growing very well. I’m truly impressed by how fast India’s economy is growing. It is a trustworthy country, and I definitely plan to start a startup there," Leitner mentioned.

Entrepreneur Jochen Hurlebaus said India has a very strong economic future ahead. He pointed out that the country is investing heavily in infrastructure and is transforming its economic environment to support business growth.

“I have seen the country investing heavily in infrastructure and transforming the economic environment to allow companies to thrive. This is one of the key reasons why I believe India will be very successful in the future," Hurlebaus added.

Investor Juliana also expressed optimism about India, saying economic ties with the country are strengthening rapidly.

She said she is impressed by the speed at which India’s economy is growing and described it as a trustworthy nation.

Reflecting growing global interest, she added that she definitely plans to start a startup in India.

