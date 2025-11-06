Indraxi Kanjilal on quitting ‘Pushpa Impossible:’ Playing thirty-five didn’t feel right to me

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Television actress Indraxi Kanjilal has opened up about her decision to step away from the popular television show “Pushpa Impossible.”

In an exclusive interview with IANS, the actress revealed that she chose to quit because she couldn’t relate to the age and life stage of her character. Indraxi explained that playing a 35-year-old didn’t feel natural to her, as she didn’t see herself in that space yet. When asked if it was emotionally tough to leave the show, Indraxi Kanjilal shared, “Actually, it wasn’t as tough as I expected. There was a leap coming up in the storyline, and they weren’t sure how old my character would be — they mentioned around ten years. I’m twenty-one, and I was already playing a twenty-five-year-old.”

“Playing thirty-five didn’t feel right to me. I didn’t see myself in that space yet. So, when they told me they were revamping the show with new characters, I felt it was a good time to move on.”

Indraxi added, “The show itself became my first project — my first experience in front of the camera, my first everything. This show really built me as an actor. Whatever I perform today is because of what I learned here. I was very raw in the beginning, but I worked extremely hard on myself — on my accent, on my expressions, on everything. Being part of a daily show is such a blessing because you’re constantly learning. Every single day teaches you something new, and those lessons stay with you for life.”

Talking about whether she got to say proper goodbyes to her co-stars, Indraxi Kanjilal mentioned, “Not really on the last day. But there was one emotional moment — during Dipti’s baby shower. Everyone was there, and that day, me, Dipti, and Rashi hugged each other and cried. That was our real goodbye. We let go of the show emotionally that day itself. My actual last day on set wasn’t emotional; we were all focused on our new journeys.”

Sony SAB’s popular show “Pushpa Impossible” is gearing up for a major revamp, with the makers planning a significant leap in the storyline. According to recent reports, the makers of are set to introduce a seven-year leap to infuse new energy into the show. Post-leap, the storyline will revolve around Pushpa, played by Karuna Pandey, as she embarks on a new journey as a lawyer.

