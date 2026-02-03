February 03, 2026 2:20 AM हिंदी

Indo-US trade deal: Congress fires salvo at Trump's fresh claims

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi from his official X account, accusing him of capitulating to US President Donald Trump amid a series of Washington-driven announcements on India-US relations.

Taking to a post on X, Ramesh, on Monday, highlighted what he perceives as Trump's undue influence over Indian policy decisions, culminating in the recent declaration of an impending India-US trade deal, which reportedly claims to slash tariff to 18 per cent and India stops buying oil from Russia.

In his pointed message, the Congress leader said: "He (Donald Trump) announced the halt of Operation Sindoor from Washington DC. He announced the updates on India's oil purchases from Russia and Venezuela from Washington. He has now announced an India-US Trade Deal from Washington, the full details of which are awaited. President Trump clearly seems to have some leverage over Prime Minister Modi -- who is now mortified of even being seen with him, let alone engage in the usual bout of hugs. It appears PM Modi has capitulated finally. Surely this cannot be the father of all deals. In Washington clearly "Mogambo Khush Hai"."

The reference to "Mogambo Khush Hai" – a famous line from the 1987 Bollywood film "Mr. India", where the villain Mogambo expresses delight -- was interpreted as a jab at Trump, portraying him as gleefully dominating the bilateral dynamics.

Ramesh's criticism stems from recent developments following a phone call between PM Modi and Us President Trump on Monday. Trump has repeatedly claimed credit for halting "Operation Sindoor", a term he has invoked more than 70 times in public statements, allegedly referring to an averted India-Pakistan conflict or a covert operation influenced by US trade pressures.

Trump first announced its cessation from Washington, not New Delhi, raising questions about transparency.

Similarly, President Trump disclosed shifts in India's energy imports; a purported halt to Russian oil purchases amid US sanctions, followed by agreements to buy Venezuelan crude as an alternative.

These revelations, made during Trump's press interactions, were not initially confirmed by Indian officials, fuelling Opposition's claims of external dictation.

The latest trigger was Trump's announcement of an India-US trade deal, aimed at resolving longstanding tariff disputes.

