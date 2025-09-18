Indira Tiwari on her film’s Busan Film Fest premiere: Festivals are where stories become heroes

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Indian actress Indira Tiwari, who is known for her work in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, ‘Serious Men’, and ‘Bastar’, is flying to Busan as her film ‘Spying Stars’ has booked a seat at the ongoing edition of the Busan International Film Festival 2025 with.

The actress said that film festivals are integral to society and the art ecosystem as they are the places where stories become heroes.

Talking about the same, the actress said in a statement shared by her team, “This feels like a historic moment in my journey as I make my international debut. With Spying Stars premiering in competition at the Busan Film Festival, I feel I’m carrying the voices and stories of my people onto a global stage, like placing the flag of our art on a mountain for the world to see—a moment that opens doors for more of our stories to be heard”.

For her, the selection represents not just a personal milestone but also a significant step for Indian cinema on the global stage

She further mentioned, “For me, festivals are where every voice finds space, the story itself becomes the hero, and through cinema we celebrate our stories, embrace our differences, and bring change to society for a better world”.

The film has been officially selected in the inaugural competition section of BIFF, one of only 14 films across Asia competing for major accolades including Best Film, Best Director, Special Jury Prize, Best Actor, and Artistic Contribution. It also stands out as the only Indian-associated film in the lineup. The film marks her international debut.

The film is an Indo-French-Sri Lankan co-production, and is directed by celebrated Sri Lankan auteur Vimukthi Jayasundara, whose debut ‘The Forsaken Land’ earned him the prestigious Caméra d’Or at Cannes. The project is backed by National Award-winning Indian filmmaker Nila Madhab Panda, who is known for bringing socially resonant stories to the screen.

The film follows Anandi (played by Indira Tiwari), a biotechnician quarantined on a remote island amid a pandemic. As she navigates isolation, her journey transforms into a deeply spiritual one, exploring pressing contemporary themes of AI-driven surveillance, the relationship between humans and nature, and the quest for liberation.

