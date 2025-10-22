October 22, 2025 11:08 PM हिंदी

IndiGo Kolkata–Srinagar flight makes emergency landing in Varanasi after mid-air technical glitch

New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) An IndiGo flight from Kolkata to Srinagar made an emergency landing at Varanasi airport on Wednesday following a technical issue detected mid-air, the airline said.

Flight 6E-6961, carrying 166 passengers and crew members, landed safely at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi. All passengers were safely evacuated after the landing, the airline said.

"On October 22, 2025, IndiGo flight 6E 6961, operating from Kolkata to Srinagar, made a precautionary landing at Varanasi Airport due to a suspected technical issue. As a safety measure, the aircraft has been grounded for necessary checks, and an alternate aircraft has been arranged to continue the journey," an Indigo spokesperson said.

"At IndiGo, the safety of our passengers, crew, and aircraft is our top priority. We appreciate our customers' patience and cooperation as our teams work to minimise any inconvenience," the spokesperson added.

Earlier last month, a Delhi-bound IndiGo aircraft carrying more than 150 passengers aborted take-off at Lucknow airport after a technical issue was detected.

IndiGo flight 6E2111, which was slated to take off from Lucknow to Delhi, was the scene of the incident.

The airline claims that as the aircraft was accelerating on the runway, the operating crew became aware of a technical issue.

The pilots cancelled the takeoff and brought the aircraft back to the bay as a precaution.

Witnesses reported tense moments as the plane accelerated before abruptly stopping. Nevertheless, no injuries were reported, and passengers disembarked without incident.

Later, the airline made arrangements for the stranded passengers to board a different aircraft.

This is only a week after a technical issue forced the return of another IndiGo flight from Kochi to Abu Dhabi shortly after takeoff. A replacement plane was set up after that aircraft, which was carrying over 180 passengers, made a safe landing.

--IANS

aps/vd

