IndiGo flight evacuated after fire in passenger’s personal electronic equipment, flyers safe

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) A passenger’s personal electronic equipment caught fire onboard an IndiGo flight from Hyderabad to Chandigarh on Tuesday, which was stationary after landing, and all customers were safely moved to the terminal.

The incident occurred on flight 6E 108 while the aircraft was on ground. Cabin crew responded immediately and managed to contain the situation, preventing any damage.

“On 5 May 2026, while IndiGo flight 6E 108 from Hyderabad to Chandigarh was stationary after landing, an incident involving a customer's personal electronic equipment catching fire was reported,” an IndiGo spokesperson said in a statement.

In the interest of safety, an immediate evacuation was carried out and all the relevant authorities were immediately informed, said the airline.

“All customers have been safely moved to the terminal and are being attended to by the team to ensure their well-being. The aircraft will undergo necessary checks before resuming operations. At IndiGo, the safety of our customers and crew remains our top priority,” the spokesperson added.

In end-march, a full emergency was declared at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, after an IndiGo flight purportedly developed a technical snag mid-air, leading to the failure of one of its engines.

The Delhi-bound flight made an emergency but safe landing on IGI’s runway number 28. Ahead of the landing, all emergency services at the airport were pressed into action, and necessary arrangements were made by the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), as per existing aviation protocol.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, a full emergency was declared at the Airport at 10:39 a.m. The Ministry also informed that the flight landed at 10:54 in the morning safely and operations were now normal at the Airport.

All 161 passengers and crew members on board were unharmed. Authorities confirmed that there was no damage to the aircraft.

The Indigo flight was flying from Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam to Delhi.

--IANS

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