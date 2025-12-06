December 06, 2025 3:53 PM हिंदी

IndiGo crisis: Govt invokes regulatory powers to ensure fair, reasonable airfares

New Delhi, Dec 6 (IANS) The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Saturday said it has invoked its regulatory powers to ensure fair and reasonable fares across all affected routes amid IndiGo’s operational crisis.

An official directive has been issued to all airlines mandating strict adherence to the fare caps that have now been prescribed, and these caps will remain in force until the situation fully stabilises.

“The Ministry will continue to closely monitor fare levels through real-time data and active coordination with airlines and online travel platforms. Any deviation from the prescribed norms will attract immediate corrective action in the larger public interest,” it said in a statement.

The ministry’s action came after airfares on several major routes surged to extraordinary levels as IndiGo cancelled several domestic departures.

The sudden grounding created an immediate shortage of seats, triggering a sharp rise in last-minute ticket prices across the country.

Delhi-Mumbai fares on Air India peaked at Rs 60,000 on Friday. On the Chennai-Delhi route, tickets on Air India Express touched Rs 41,000, and SpiceJet quoted as high as Rs 69,000.

The ministry said it has taken serious note of concerns regarding unusually high airfares being charged by certain airlines during the ongoing disruption.

“In order to protect passengers from any form of opportunistic pricing, the Ministry has invoked its regulatory powers to ensure fair and reasonable fares across all affected routes,” it added.

The objective of the directive is to maintain pricing discipline in the market, prevent any exploitation of passengers in distress, and ensure that citizens who urgently need to travel — including senior citizens, students, and patients — are not subjected to financial hardship during this period, said the government.

On Saturday, IndiGo cancelled more than 400 domestic flights as the crisis affecting the airline reached its fifth day. Meanwhile, Indian Railways stepped in to help the harassed passengers by adding extra coaches to its trains to accommodate the rush of people.

—IANS

na/

