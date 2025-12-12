IndiGo appoints global aviation expert to probe recent operational disruption

New Delhi, Dec 12 (IANS) IndiGo on Friday appointed an independent aviation consultancy to investigate the recent operational disruption that affected its flights.

The airline said its Board has approved hiring Chief Aviation Advisors LLC, led by aviation veteran Captain John Illson, to carry out a detailed review and identify the factors that caused the issue.

“The Board has approved the appointment of Chief Aviation Advisors LLC, led by Captain John Illson, veteran Aviation Expert, to conduct an independent expert review and assessment of the recent operational disruption and the contributing factors,” the airline said in a statement.

Captain Illson has over 40 years of experience in global aviation. He has worked with major international bodies such as the FAA, ICAO and IATA, as well as leading airlines around the world.

IndiGo said his expertise in aviation strategy, safety leadership, international standards and new aircraft technologies makes him well suited for the assignment.

The purpose of the review is to conduct a thorough root cause analysis of the disruption and find areas where the airline can improve.

“The objective is to conduct an independent root cause analysis of the recent operational disruption, besides opportunities for improvement,” the airline added.

The decision to bring in an external expert was recommended by IndiGo’s Crisis Management Group, which had been set up by the Board to look into the matter.

With the Board’s approval now in place, the review will begin soon. IndiGo said the independent expert will submit a detailed report to the Board once the assessment is complete.

The airline added that it is committed to understanding what went wrong and strengthening its operations going forward.

The shares of the company closed with slight gain. At the closing bell, it was trading at Rs 4,862, up by Rs 43 or 0.89 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

