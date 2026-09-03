India's voice carries significance far beyond region: Belgium PM

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) Highlighting India’s growing global significance, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever on Thursday said that the country has emerged not only as the world’s largest democracy but also as the fastest-growing major economy, a technological and economic powerhouse, and an influential geopolitical player whose voice extends far beyond the region.

Addressing a joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi following their meeting in New Delhi, Wever said that his visit to India - the first by a Belgian Prime Minister in 20 years - was "meaningful" even though the gap was “too long".

He also appreciated the enormous transformation India has witnessed, especially under Prime Minister Modi's leadership in these years.

"I also want to thank Prime Minister Modi for the very warm welcome, the hospitality, and the very candid bilateral that we had. It is, for me, as you have said, Prime Minister, a real personal pleasure as a citizen of Antwerp to finally come to India. But it is also particularly meaningful to be here as the first Belgian Prime Minister in 20 years, and that's a very long time. It's too long. In those 20 years, India has changed enormously, and certainly in the period of the leadership of Prime Minister Modi,” said Wever.

“Today, you are not only the world's largest democracy but also the fastest-growing major economy, which has become an economic and technological powerhouse and a major geopolitical factor whose voice carries way before — way beyond —this region. For Belgium, this makes India an increasingly important partner, and I believe my country also has a lot to offer to India in return. We are a little bit smaller in scale, just a little bit, but we are one of the world's most open and internationally connected economies. We have built our prosperity on trade and access to global markets,” he added.

The Belgian PM also expressed sincere condolences to the families of the Indian citizens who lost their lives following the devastating flash floods in Nepal on August 26.

Asserting that a broader understanding of security was an important part of his discussions with PM Modi, he said that Belgian Defence and Foreign Trade Minister Theo Francken was accompanying the delegation as Belgium seeks to deepen cooperation between the two countries' armed forces and defence industries.

“The exchange of the letter of intent we have just witnessed gives that cooperation a new framework, from government-to-government contacts and military exchanges to research, innovation, co-development, and hopefully co-production,” the Belgium PM noted.

Emphasising that the successful conclusion of the EU-India Free Trade Agreement was a “major milestone," Wever said the formal signing of the pact in Belgium would be a fitting way to end 2026 .

"We want to go all in as Belgium to ensure that this agreement is translated into concrete action and tangible results for our citizens. A balanced free trade agreement such as this one can improve market access, encourage investment, and give companies the clear and predictable rules they need to invest for the long term with trust. After almost twenty years of negotiations, India and Europe have chosen to bring our economies closer together at a time when economic fragmentation is increasing elsewhere. This is an important signal to the world,” he mentioned.

While concluding, the Belgian Prime Minister said he looked forward to welcoming PM Modi in Brussels in December, describing it as a “great honour” to host the Indian leader on an official visit for the signing of the EU-India Free Trade Agreement.

"Your visit would provide an excellent opportunity to continue our conversation. India and Belgium have a shared history that reaches back centuries. Today, we have shown that we also share a future. I came to New Delhi because I believe the best of our relationship is yet to come. And after our conversation today, I'm even more convinced,” said Wever.

--IANS

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