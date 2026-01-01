India's 'village-first' strategy redefines security and development: Report

Hanoi, Jan 1 (IANS) India’s shift towards a village-first strategy at its core redefines the idea of security by recognising that empowered villagers — integrated to the economy, digitally connected, and included in mainstream development schemes — are inherently more secure, a report said on Thursday.

“India is investing in its border villages — empowering residents, improving infrastructure, and building security through development and dignity. This forward-looking strategy has been part of a broader national vision to ensure that those living on the frontier not only survive but thrive,” a report in Vietnam Times detailed.

The report emphasised that India’s forward strategy rests on the principle that empowered, vibrant villages help build resilient areas.

“Rather than viewing border settlements solely through a security lens, policymakers have embraced development as a core component of nation. This philosophy echoes across multiple programmes designed to improve the quality of life for villagers while simultaneously reinforcing India’s sovereign presence along its frontiers,” the report stated

“This approach draws inspiration from initiatives like the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP), under which the central government has earmarked substantial funds for transforming remote settlements into well-connected, economically sustainable communities. The scheme aims to reverse out-migration by making border villages attractive for residents to stay, invest and grow roots,” it added.

According to the report, India’s village-first strategy prioritises building all-weather road connectivity, electrification, mobile and internet access, healthcare facilities, and livelihood opportunities.

“These upgrades not only provide essential services but also help bridge the urban-rural divide that has historically affected frontier regions. This initiative substantially improved the quality of life, replacing reliance on firewood and kerosene with sustainable power sources and cleaner cooking energy,” it noted.

The report stressed that a distinctive element of India’s model is community ownership, with authorities involving local gram panchayats, community leaders, and residents in planning and implementing village action plans rather than imposing top-down solutions.

“This participatory approach has boosted morale and instilled a sense of ownership in development outcomes. Activities ranging from sustainable tourism promotion to “one village, one product” initiatives support local entrepreneurship and help preserve cultural heritage. These efforts dovetail with traditional life, enhancing livelihoods and fostering resilience in some of India’s most strategically sensitive zones,” it mentioned.

With investment flowing into infrastructure and employment ecosystems, the report said, villages are experiencing stability in population, while improved access to mobile connectivity and e-services offers economic opportunities that discourage relocation.

--IANS

scor/as