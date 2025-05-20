May 20, 2025 11:58 PM हिंदी

India's vibrant traditions and innovations showcased in Japan's Osaka

Tokyo, May 20 (IANS) The Indian Pavilion 'Bharat' at the Expo 2025 in Osaka on Tuesday buzzed with visitors exploring the country's rich textiles, vibrant culture, iconic architecture, and cutting-edge technological advancements that showcase tradition and innovation.

The pavilion also witnessed a refreshing yoga session, inviting visitors to embrace India's timeless wellness traditions.

"Ahinsa Silk of Meghalaya, with its eco-friendly charm, and Chandrayaan Zone, demonstrating India's space capabilities, continue to inspire visitors of all ages, at the India Pavilion-Bharat, World Expo 2025, Osaka," the Embassy of India in Japan posted on X.

Visitors also enjoyed a mesmerising musical performance by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) troupe Nadateertha, in a celebration of India's cultural heritage. Blending rhythm, tradition, and storytelling, Nadateertha further captivated audiences with a dynamic performance at the North Pop-up Stage of Expo in Osaka, showcasing the rich cultural tapestry of India.

Later, the visitors also explored the unique Black Clay Pottery, and enjoyed a vibrant presentation on the art, culture, and music of Meghalaya, celebrating the essence of Northeast India.

On Monday, the visitors had flocked to the interactive session on Meghalaya’s textiles at the India Pavilion, exploring vibrant weaves, traditional techniques, and the rich cultural heritage behind every fabric.

Earlier, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had expressed confidence that the Osaka expo will provide a big boost to trade and tourism in India and further cement India's role as the world's trusted partner.

“The India Pavilion - Bharat, at Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan, a remarkable representation of India's cultural richness and commercial successes, welcomed its 5000th visitor today. This space is a stunning display of India's growing international presence and the giant strides that the country has taken in the last decade, under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership,” the minister posted on X.

“One of the highlights of the pavilion has been the display of the Chandrayaan-3 landing on the moon's south pole and India's advances in space technology. Path Breaking initiatives like Make in India, Digital India and achievements in sectors like energy, IT, infrastructure, health, and tourism are also being showcased at the six-month-long Expo,” the post further added.

