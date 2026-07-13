India's unique perspective sought after by world: Rajya Sabha MP and former FS Shringla

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) Asserting that India has become a country that is much sought after in the international high table, Former Foreign Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday said that New Delhi's unique perspective and point of view is now sought after by the world.

"We are today a country that is much sought after in the international high table. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is invited to G7 and BRICS meetings. We are able to bridge the gap between the North and South and East and West. We have good relations with countries in the West and are also the voice of the Global South in many ways. So given that perspective, it is important for India to be a regular feature in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)," the former diplomat told IANS while speaking about India's bid for an Asia-Pacific non-permanent seat at the UNSC for a two-year term starting in 2028.

He noted that the UNSC is the only organ in the United Nations whose decisions are binding on member states.

"India's presence is very important, and I think it is reflective of our global standing. It is important for us and for our point of view to be articulated through the Council. It also reinforces our claim to be a permanent member of the Security Council, and our membership of the Council also provides us with the opportunity to push the case for a reformed Security Council," Shringla highlighted.

He highlighted India’s relevance being a major factor as the country continues to consistently push for peace, de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy.

Shringla lauded Prime Minister Modi for always being at the forefront of global diplomacy whether it is about the conflict in Ukraine conflict, Middle East or West Asia. It is important, he said, for India to be able to articulate this through the internationally accepted mechanism focused on maintaining international peace and security.

"Our point of view is sought after by the world because they believe that India brings a unique perspective, that our perspective is the one that can actually succeed in de-escalating situations, in providing a message of peace and amity and it is a different perspective from one that the West brings or China brings or Russia brings, it is our own message based on centuries if not millennia of civilization," he emphasised.

He said that India already has a fair amount of support and it is now a question of garnering the fullest possible backing so that India has the mandate to represent the widest majority of countries in the UN Security Council, something “most countries haven't had the ability to do.”

"In 2011, when we were elected by an unprecedented margin. Similarly in 2019 before we started our term in 2020, we had again a very strong margin of support in the elections. I have no doubt that the support that India receives globally and internationally is because of the contributions we have made to global peace and security, and will find its resonance in the elections that will happen," he said.

–IANS

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