 India’s total exports clock 4.33 pc growth at $634.26 billion in April-Dec

New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANS) India’s total exports during the nine months this fiscal (April-December) is estimated at $634.26 billion, registering a positive growth of 4.33 per cent compared to $607.93 billion in April-December 2024, despite US tariffs and geo-political uncertainties, the government data showed on Thursday.

India’s total exports (merchandise and services combined) for December is estimated at $74.01 billion. Merchandise exports during December were $38.51 billion as compared to $37.80 billion in December 2024, according to Ministry of Commerce and Industry data.

As per the official data, the cumulative value of merchandise exports during April-December 2025 was $330.29 billion, as compared to $322.41 billion during April-December 2024, registering a positive growth of 2.44 per cent.

Meanwhile, the estimated value of service exports during April-December 2025 is $303.97 billion as compared to $285.53 billion in April-December 2024. The estimated value of service imports during April-December 2025 is $152.23 billion as compared to $150.01 billion in April-December 2024.

Also, the cumulative non-petroleum exports in April-December 2025 was valued at $288.16 billion, registering an increase of 5.51 per cent as compared to $273.12 billion in the April-December 2024 period.

Major drivers of merchandise exports growth in December 2025 include electronic goods, meat, dairy and poultry products, drugs and pharmaceuticals, engineering goods and marine products.

While electronic goods exports increased by 16.78 per cent -- from $3.57 billion in December 2024 to $4.17 billion in December 2025, meat, dairy and poultry products exports increased by 30.16 per cent -- from $0.51 billion in December 2024 to $0.66 billion in December 2025.

Engineering goods exports increased by 1.28 per cent from $10.84 billion in December 2024 to $10.98 billion in December 2025. Marine Products exports increased by 11.73 per cent from $0.72 billion in December 2024 to $0.81 billion in December 2025, as per the data.

--IANS

na/